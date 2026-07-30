From Cousin’s Beach to Shark Bait: Gavin Casalegno breaks down TSITP secrets and The Devil’s Mouth

Fandom for The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently in overdrive – and now Gavin Casalegno is hinting that what we think we know might not be real at all!

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Hold onto your cherry Coke slurpees…

In an interview with TV WEEK for the release of shark horror film, The Devil’s Mouth on Prime, Gavin revealed that filming for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie isn’t just complete but may not be what fans are expecting.

The Summer I Turned Pretty theories

Across social media, fans have theorised what’s to come with behind-the-scenes footage from various locations in America suggesting that there could be a wedding. But is it real?

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Leading stars Lola Tung and Chris Biney have remained tight-lipped about the status of Belly and Conrad’s relationship – even though scenes in the fictional Cousin’s Beach suggest they are very much together! And as for Jeremiah, played by Gavin, fans are waiting for his moment to shine.

Gavin Casalegno played Jeremiah for three season of TSITP. (Credit: Prime)

But after the finale of TSITP wrapped, creator Jenny Han revealed that Gavin and Lola filmed alternate scenes in Paris to throw people off the scent. Naturally, we had to ask if we’re being duped again.

“It’s kind of like the thing where you’re telling the truth but it could be a lie – and sometimes you don’t know what the lie was and what was the truth!” Gavin says with a laugh. “There’s a lot going on in the world of The Summer I Turned Pretty so I would say, just be ready for an adventure!”

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What he can say, however, is there’s a nod to the show in The Devi’s Mouth – and it involved fellow Jenny Han alum, Lana Condor.

Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney are heading back to Cousin’s Beach. (Credit: Getty)

A Jenny Han crossover in The Devil’s Mouth

The film, available on Prime, follows a group of friends whose trip to Thailand turns into a fight for survival when they become trapped in a flooded cave with a hungry bull shark.

In a scene prior to the toothy action, the To All The Boys I Loved Before actress describes Gavin’s character as a golden retriever – a reference to Jeremiah in TSITP.

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“It was such a nice nod to the film and the [Jenny Han] universe,” Lana says of the scene. “It was such a joy to work with him – Amazon knew what they were doing putting us in a movie together!”

Gavin, who brings levity to the film as Gary, says he didn’t quite expect it given the completely different nature of the film.

A fun vacation in Thailand turns into a fight to survive in The Devil’s Mouth. (Credit: Prime)

“I don’t know if I knew it was coming,” he says of the show reference. “I see those characters as pretty different, even in age, so I wasn’t really going for that, but I think it’s just something that has been following me around.”

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Co-star Tammi Rose, who plays his love interest in the film, adds that Gavin’s wardrobe added to the moment.

“He came up to me and said, Tommi it’s so weird, everyone keeps saying I’m a golden retriever or that I’m golden. I was like, ‘Dude, it says golden on your shirt!’ He hadn’t even noticed it!”

The Devil’s Mouth is available now on Prime Video

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