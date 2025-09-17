It’s a great day to be a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty! The beloved teen series was thought to be coming to an end following the season three finale this week. While some cheeky conspiracy theorists believed that the series creator Jenny Han had a little more up her sleeve, it was all hearsay — until Prime Video confirmed that a feature-length film wrapping up the series is on its way.

Advertisement

The exciting news was announced at the red carpet premiere of the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season three. While the plot of the final instalment is under wraps, Prime Video confirmed that the film will be written and directed by Jenny Han herself.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said.

“I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Advertisement

According to Vernon Sanders, the Global head of Television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, it’s a natural next step after the show connected so deeply with audiences all over the world.

“We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter,” he shared.

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney attend the Paris premiere of the finale episode before the big announcement. (Credit: Anthony Ghnassia)

News of the movie wasn’t a huge surprise following the letter written by Han at the end of the finale episode. In the handwritten note, she thanked the audience for the love they’ve given the series over the years. She ended the letter writing, “Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then, all my love, Jenny.”

Advertisement

However, I don’t think anyone expected to get another dose of Cousins so soon.

Everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie so far

Not a lot is known about the incoming movie just yet. While we know that Jenny Han is writing and directing it, Prime Video hasn’t made any announcements about when it’ll hit screens or what we can expect from Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) as they return to America as a couple.

The exciting news is now that we’ve completed the book series, the movie heads into uncharted territory.

Will we see the fallout of their relationship on her ex-fiancé, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), or will he be too preoccupied with happiness in his new relationship with Denise (Isabella Briggs)? Are Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman) thriving after moving to California? And will we finally find out what Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) letter to Belly says?

Advertisement

Only time will tell, my friends.

I am begging, nay pleading, for another wedding. (Credit: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out?

Sadly, we don’t know just yet, but we’ll update you the moment the information is announced. Please hold!

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.