Why you should join #TeamConrad before The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Finale Airs

OPINION

In case you have somehow missed its total takeover, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s long awaited finale airs September 17 on Prime Video.

As we edge closer to the finale, there’s just one question: who will Belly choose?

Whether you’re yet to catch up on the show or are riding hard for your favourite Fisher brother, this is exactly why you should be joining #TeamConrad.

When does the finale air?

Fans must wait until September 17 to see if Belly comes to her senses and picks Conrad.

Credit: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video

The good news is, you still have time to change your allegiance to #TeamConrad.

Where can I watch the finale in Australia?

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty drop every Wednesday 5pm Sydney time. You can watch the weekly episodes and the finale on Prime Video in Australia.

Why should you be team Conrad?

If you’re on the fence about team Conrad or team Jeremiah or are looking for a team to join, I am here to convince you firmly why Connie baby is the better of two.

Let’s start with the most important reason. Since the beginning of the books and the show it has always been Conrad. Conrad and Jeremiah’s mum, Laurel’s famous quote sums it all up, “for Belly, Conrad is the sun. And when the sun comes out, the stars disappear”. I mean, you don’t just move on from that. Plus, he liked her even with glasses.

Credit: Prime Video

And then there’s the symbolism of infinity. In the show, we get a flash back to a much younger Belly and Conrad. Conrad is the one who teaches Belly what forever with no end means. Do I really need to say more than that?

Conrad knows Belly better. There’s the iconic Swedish fish moment, the Deb ball dance from season one, and last episode’s “you’re getting married at a [expletive] country club! Who are you?”. He knows Belly in a way Jer never could. Sorry.

Not only did Connie not cheat on Belly, but he has a therapist and is learning to communicate and be a more emotionally mature man for her.

Reasons not to be team Jeremiah

Let’s start with the obvious. Jeremiah might make Belly happy for now, and be ‘easier’, but he’s a terrible fiancé.

He didn’t just cheat on Belly while they were on a break, he left her to find out herself. Rather than telling Belly directly, she found out alone in a bathroom when she overheard girls talking. I mean!

Credit: Prime Video

We have seen Jer show more passion for a $750 cake than he has for Belly the entire show. He’s willing to pick credit card debt over compromise with Belly. And guess who’s right by Belly’s side in that moment, supporting her? Connie baby.

Jer’s ring for Belly might be small. But the bigger problem lies in the sentiment. We’ve seen Belly and Conrad’s infinity necklace and the symbolism it holds in the show, and we know how well Conrad knows her, so I can’t help but think the entire proposal from the ring selection down to the speech would be elevated had it happened with Conrad instead. I mean, I can’t see a world where Conrad wouldn’t talk to Belly’s family first, can you?

How does the Summer I Turned Pretty End?

This section carries a very heavy spoiler warning.

In Jenny Han’s book series Conrad and Belly end up together. But, as for the TV show we will have to wait until September 17 to find out. Han told Elite Daily that the show’s ending will be “better” than the books.

Conrad tells Belly how he feels (Credit: Prime Video)

Han told TV Week, “I hope [audiences] feel like it’s a satisfying story as a whole” when asked if both team Conrad and team Jeremiah fans would be happy with the ending.

Will there be a The Summer I turned pretty season 4?

The book series ends with the plot lines of season three.

However, there has been speculation that a prequel series about the show’s parents was in the works.

When asked about the rumours by TV Week Han confirmed, “I can deny [that!]”.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty About?

If you’re new here, you’ll probably have seen the acronym ‘TSITP’ on your feed and been highly confused. Now you know, its referencing The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The show is based on a novel of the same name by Jenny Han.

It centres around two families who have been friends since the mothers went to college together. It follows Belly, who spends every summer at Cousins Beach with her mother, brother, and her mum’s college bestie Susannah and her two sons Conrad and Jerimiah.

Belly has spent her life crushing on Conrad, but as they grow older a love triangle forms between her and the two brothers.

