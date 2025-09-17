Here’s Exactly When The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale drops in Australia

It’s a big day for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP). After three heart-wrenching seasons, we’re finally saying goodbye to Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and Cousins Beach for good.
With only one episode left, TSITP enthusiasts have a heap of questions. Who will Belly (Lola Tung) end up with? Will it be the wistful future doctor Conrad (Christopher Briney)? Or perhaps she’ll run back into the arms of her ex-fiancé, Jeremiah (Gavin Caselegno). Or maybe Belly will decide that her future isn’t best spent with a Fisher brother altogether. Either way, we are absolutely dripping in anticipation to find out what goes down.
So, here’s exactly when The Summer I Turned Pretty finale will be dropping in Australia — in each time zone — so you can make plans turn your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab a drink, and rush to the couch the second it comes out.
You’ve got to avoid those spoilers on social media, after all!
When does The Summer I Turned Pretty drop in Australia?
Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria & Tasmania (AEST)
If you live in the ACT, NSW, Qld, Vic, or Tassie, you can expect the finale episode to appear in your Prime Video dashboard at 5pm.
I’d run straight home from work, if I were you.
Western Australia (AWST)
If you’re located in Western Australia, you can expect the episode to drop at 3pm. That’s your afternoon sorted.
South Australia, Broken Hill and Northern Territory (ACST)
For those in South Australia, the Northern Territory or people in Broken Hill in NSW, The Summer I Turned Pretty finale drops at 4pm.
Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty in Australia?
You can catch The Summer I Turned Pretty finale on Prime Video. If you’re not up to date just yet, don’t worry, Prime Video has seasons one to three.