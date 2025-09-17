Here’s Exactly When The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale drops in Australia

It’s a big day for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP). After three heart-wrenching seasons, we’re finally saying goodbye to Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and Cousins Beach for good.

Advertisement

With only one episode left, TSITP enthusiasts have a heap of questions. Who will Belly (Lola Tung) end up with? Will it be the wistful future doctor Conrad (Christopher Briney)? Or perhaps she’ll run back into the arms of her ex-fiancé, Jeremiah (Gavin Caselegno). Or maybe Belly will decide that her future isn’t best spent with a Fisher brother altogether. Either way, we are absolutely dripping in anticipation to find out what goes down.

So, here’s exactly when The Summer I Turned Pretty finale will be dropping in Australia — in each time zone — so you can make plans turn your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab a drink, and rush to the couch the second it comes out.

You’ve got to avoid those spoilers on social media, after all!

Taylor (Rain Spencer), Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Conrad (Christopher Briney) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. (Credit: Erika Doss / Amazon)

Advertisement

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty drop in Australia?

Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria & Tasmania (AEST)

If you live in the ACT, NSW, Qld, Vic, or Tassie, you can expect the finale episode to appear in your Prime Video dashboard at 5pm.

I’d run straight home from work, if I were you.

Western Australia (AWST)

If you’re located in Western Australia, you can expect the episode to drop at 3pm. That’s your afternoon sorted.

South Australia, Broken Hill and Northern Territory (ACST)

For those in South Australia, the Northern Territory or people in Broken Hill in NSW, The Summer I Turned Pretty finale drops at 4pm.

Advertisement

This is how I’m going to look at anyone who tries to talk during the finale. (Credit: Erika Doss / Amazon)

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty in Australia?

You can catch The Summer I Turned Pretty finale on Prime Video. If you’re not up to date just yet, don’t worry, Prime Video has seasons one to three.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.