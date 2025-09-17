Why The Summer I Turned Pretty fans think there’s a bonus episode after tonight’s finale 

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty don’t just watch the show — they pore over it, discussing every moment of the teen drama in high-definition detail.

As the third and final season of the beloved series began rolling out in July, the discussions spilled it out of the group chat and into the social media sphere, where fans have dived deep into the speculation waters. And now that we’re just hours away from the finale, the discourse is heating up.

With Belly (Lola Tung) living it up in Paris with a new haircut and her hot new “Latino Chalamet” boyfriend, Benito (Fernando Cattori), the jury is still out on how the creator, Jenny Han, intends to wrap the beloved series up in a neat little bow.

Ultimately — after Jenny Han explicitly said that the Prime Video adaptation will have some significant changes from the books — the big question on everyone’s lips is which Fisher brother will Belly (Lola Tung) end up with… if any.

But more importantly, how on earth will one singular episode be able to conclude the stories of Stephen (Sean Kaufman), Taylor (Rain Spencer), Laurel (Jackie Chung), and all of the other characters we’ve come to love over the last few years?

Well, according to some fans on social media, the finale episode might not be the last we’ll see of Belly (Lola Tung) and her two great loves, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

Belly is living out her dreams in Paris. (Credit: The Summer I Turned Pretty / Amazon)

As it stands, the 11th episode airing on September 17 is believed to be the final instalment of the series. However, according to some eagle-eyed and hopeful fans, Jenny Han might have another secret 12th episode up her sleeve.

While Prime Video announced the 11-episode schedule before the season kicked off back in July, fans believe that there are a few clues hinting at bonus episodes.

One theory is related to do with the strange wording of the now-deleted episode schedule, which was previously posted to the show’s Instagram.

“finale” and not “episode 11” so two episodes are dropping on september 17 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/khvlzJFmex — bec tsitp spoilers (@prfctlysabrina) September 13, 2025

While each episode was listed as “Episode 1” or “Episode 2”, the finale episode was simply named “finale” rather than “episode 11”. This has caused viewers to speculate that perhaps we’ll receive the finale in multiple parts rather than one big episode.

Other fans believe that Jenny has taken a Taylor Swift easter egg approach and has littered season three with hints that there could be 14 episodes in total to finish off the series through the visual use of the number 14. You know, the number on Belly’s jumper, the number of Conrad’s gate at the airport, and the date that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) passed away.

Admittedly, this theory seems like a bit of a stretch, especially after Jenny’s latest Instagram post, in which she said that there was “just one more episode to go”.

Personally, I think it’s more likely we’ll get an extended episode to wrap up the series.

Before the Conrad-heavy episode five dropped, fans theorised that it would be a whopping 90 minutes long. But when Jenny heard the rumours, she took to TikTok to set the record straight.

“Episode five is not 90 min long — but I did direct it,” she captioned the video.

While Jenny has confirmed that The Summer I Turned Pretty finale is just one episode, she certainly hasn’t commented on how long that episode will be.

Here’s to hoping it’s movie length!

