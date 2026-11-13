Weekly Horoscope: November 16 – 22, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Take 5’s astrologer Yasmin Boland has got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You should now have a pretty clear idea about what makes you feel like you’re living a functional versus a dysfunctional life.

What you choose to do with this information is up to you. But if you’re going to implement your new regimes, it’s a very good week to do it.

★ Routines work!

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

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There have probably been a few upsets for you in your private life or to do with your family lately.

I can’t say they’re all going to magically end overnight, but you are moving into an easier period.

Hopefully you’ve re-evaluated what really matters.

★ Prioritise what you value.

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Words of love often come easily to you. You’re not afraid to share what’s in your heart. But recently, that might not have been exactly the case.

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Now, as the energies change, it’s time for you to open up emotionally.

Tell the people closest to you how much you care.

★ Feel your feelings.

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

As Mercury starts to go forward this week, your life should start to do the same.

Expect to go from treading water (or even feeling like you’re going backwards) to realising what you have to do now to get to where you want to be.

This is a big deal.

★ Make the most of it.

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

If you’ve been feeling distant from your partner (or ex) lately and you don’t like it, there is good news; a problematic love cycle is over, and hopefully you’ve had a chance to work out your priorities.

With any luck, you’ve realised how lovable you are.

★ Try to love everyone better.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

It’s time for you to face any fears you have about relationships.

Before too long, there’s going to be a full moon in your Love Zone, which is a chance to turn things around when it comes to all kinds of partnerships.

★ Work out who is taking who for granted.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Usually you’re the life of the party. However, right now a little bit of time out could do you a lot of good.

Gather your forces as you reflect on the past year.

The more time you can spend working stuff out now, the better the next 12 months will be..

★ Contemplate life!

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being an ambitious type means you should be rewarded for your hard work in the near future.

A cycle where it may have been hard to get the rewards you deserve is ending now.

Before too long, money that compensates you for your efforts should be flowing in your direction.

★ Can you say ker-ching?!

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Mercury retrograde in your Career Zone means many Aquarians and Aquarian Rising people have been experiencing professional confusion.

That can end now, as Mercury retrograde ends, too. Think about what you’ve learned recently and make future plans based on that.

★ Do have that important work conversation.

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Travel plans that you had to shelve due to unforeseen circumstances can start to waft back into the realm of possibilities for you.

Ditto any study plans you set aside.

It’s time for you to start to expand your mind and your horizons.

See the bigger picture.

★ Count your blessings.

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

The past six weeks or so have given you a chance to see how you feel about someone from your past, and if you want them in your present and future.

It’s around about now that you need to make some kind of decision.

★ Trust your heart, it speaks the truth.

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Your guiding star Venus changes directions this week.

So everything should start to fall into place for you.

Remember that life is part inspiration and part perspiration.

One relationship should finally start to make more sense now.

★ Talk things through.

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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