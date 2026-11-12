The truth about Pat Cummins’ fight with wife as pressure mounts over cricket scandal

Cricket captain Pat Cummins has found himself in hot water over the reignited ball-tampering controversy, and that stress appears to be spilling over into his home life as shock footage of him ‘fighting’ with his wife Becky emerges.

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However, insiders say that all is not what it seems with the street-side spat, and in reality, Becky is proving a rock for Pat at this challenging time.

“Before anyone jumps to conclusions that they are disagreeing with one another, nothing could be further from the truth,” the source says.

“Anyone who knows Becky Cummins knows she is fiercely loyal, and she would have been merely voicing to her husband that he must step up and clear his name – and ultimately save his job.”

Pat’s had an unwanted spotlight on him after his longtime teammate and friend Usman Khawaja made explosive new claims around Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town.

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Who knew about Sandpapergate?

Ahead of the release of his new memoir, Sabr, Usman claimed “all” the Australian cricket team knew about the plan to use sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

Following a Cricket Australia investigation into the controversy, only Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and then-Captain Steve Smith were punished.

As the Sandpapergate wounds were reopened, The Australian captured footage of Pat, 33, and Becky outside their Bronte mansion in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, having what looked to be a heated discussion.

Throughout the exchange, the mother-of-two was photographed waving her hands and seemingly yelling at Pat.

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At one point, it’s been reported that Becky said to Pat, “You have to say you didn’t know.”

Pat and Becky have been together since 2013, and share children Edie and Albie. (Credit: Getty, Instagram)

Shortly after the street side footage went public, Pat and Becky put on a show of unity by posting a photo with their daughter Edi.

Usman says about his new revelations, “In an ideal world, I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth.

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“The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now.”

Pat and Usman have been teammates and friends for years. (Credit: Getty)

‘Pat needs to speak out’

Pat, who was playing his 13th Test match when the South Africa scandal occurred, has previously denied any knowledge of the plan.

However, the pressure is building on him to address Usman’s allegations. Some of that pressure is coming from retired former captain Michael Clarke, who is calling for the investigation to be reopened as cricket fans “have not moved on”.

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“For me, right now, there’s more questions than answers,” Michael says.

“I can’t believe we haven’t heard from Pat Cummins yet, the Australian captain… Pat Cummins would not have captained a game at this stage if ‘sandpapergate’ didn’t happen because Steve Smith would still be captain.”

Pat has assured the public he will speak out on the matters at a training session at Cricket Central on Friday morning.

“I’ve taken some time to try and better understand the long list and full extent of Uzzy’s allegations so I can respond properly,” Pat wrote on X.

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