‘A light went out’: Rove’s touching tribute to late wife Belinda Emmett 20 years after death

Rove McManus has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late first wife, beloved Aussie actress Belinda Emmett, on Instagram to mark 20 years since her passing – following his candid admission earlier this year that he once feared he wouldn’t find love again.

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Yesterday, the 52-year-old took to social media to honour the former Home and Away star, who tragically died of cancer in November 2006 at just 32 years old, less than two years after they tied the knot.

Sharing a moment from his show Rove Live, where Belinda shared what Rove was wearing on their first date, he simply captioned the sweet video, “20 years ago today a light went out. Remembering Belinda Emmett 12/4/1974 – 11/11/2006.”

Rove on finding love again after loss

The emotional 20 year anniversary of Belinda’s passing comes after Rove opened up in a rare interview with the Sydney Morning Herald back in June about finding love again after grief.

Speaking of his relationship with Belinda who he met in 1999, Rove said, “We fell in love and our experience together was wonderful.”

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Belinda and Rove on their wedding day.

Following Belinda’s heartbreaking death, Rove admitted he struggled to imagine opening his heart to someone new.

“There was a period I probably thought that [finding love] would never happen again, so the fact I’ve had that joy twice in my life makes me feel fortunate,” he revealed.

In a fateful turn of events, Rove went on to find love with actress Tasma Walton – who actually introduced him to Belinda back in 1999.

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Having been friends for a decade before their friendship took a romantic turn, Tasma proposed to Rove in 2009 after asking his mum for permission.

“I had been on a trip to America. In the taxi on the way home from the airport, I gave Mum a call to tell her how the trip went. She asked, ‘Have you spoken to Tasma yet?’ I hadn’t, so she said, ‘Well give her a call before me,'” Rove revealed.

“I got home and there was a proposal about to happen. She didn’t let the cat out of the bag, and I obviously said yes.”

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Rove reveals how daughter Ruby is like her mum Tasma in rare admission

Rove went on to then speak about his 12-year-old daughter Ruby, saying she’s “very much like her mum”.

“Ruby understands the world sometimes looks at women with gendered stereotypes,” he told SMH.

“I like the fact she’s very much like her mum – more comfortable in a T-shirt and shorts than a pretty dress. Ruby has her own taste and style.”

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