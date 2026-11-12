Dr Chris Brown and Lorraine Monforte pregnant: ‘Baby Brown is coming in 2027’

A huge congratulations are in order for Dr Chris Brown and his partner Lorraine Monforte who have announced they’re expecting a baby together!

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The pair announced the exciting news on Friday morning.

“Baby Brown is coming in 2027,” Chris, 44, wrote on Instagram.



”It turns out we came back from Italy with more than just pasta bellies and an unbroken Duolingo streak,” the post continued.

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“We couldn’t be more thrilled. And grateful. And I couldn’t be less qualified to give medical advice on this one.”

Naturally, the comments have been filled with family, friends and fans sending their well wishes for the soon-to-be-parents.

“Wow congrats!! 2027 is gonna be a big and memorable year for you!” wrote ABC journalist Leigh Sales.

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“Congratulations brother,” commented radio star Brendan Fevola.

“Congratulations!!! Always good to hear happy news ✨” commented entertainment journalist Angela Bishop.

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The exciting news comes at a big time of change for the couple. Chris has recently taken over from Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on KIIS FM. Most recently, Lorraine joined Chris on air to chat about their recent trip to Italy, she lamented his Duolingo habit.

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“Unless he’s learning to propose in Italian, I don’t really give a sh*t,” she said on the airwaves with a laugh.

Chris and Lorraine have been dating publicly since March, when they debuted their relationship at the Australian F1 Grand Prix. However, TV WEEK sources have confirmed the pair had been dating for more than a year prior.

The pair first met on the set of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here where Lorraine worked as a publicist for Channel 10 for 13 years. They were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic after Chris left the show.

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The news is especially sweet for the former Bondi Vet, who has always wanted to become a dad.

“I would still like to have kids – I still feel that’s very much a priority,” he told Stellar in 2024.

“Would I like to have done something about that in the last five years? Probably. But it hasn’t worked out that way.

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“If it hasn’t happened naturally and I’m not a dad yet, then I’m OK with that. I’m not worried. I feel like it will happen when it happens. The last thing I want to do is force it and end up in a situation where I feel like I’ve rushed it. But, yeah, I’m taking my sweet time.”

While this will be Chris’ first child, Lorraine is already a mum of two so Baby Brown will have a ready-made big-sibling squad waiting.

Looks like taking his sweet time paid off!

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