‘Future stepdad’ Dr Chris Brown ‘ready to take on’ commitment with new love

For years he’s been branded TV’s most eligible bachelor but with one loved-up photo drop – “couple goals right there” – the once notoriously private Dr Chris Brown has signalled for the first time that he’s well and truly off the market.



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Dr Chris is ready to “hard launch” his relationship with Lorraine. (Credit: Instagram)



There’s been a marked change in the TV star who can’t stop gushing about his girlfriend, former Network Ten publicist Lorraine Monforte, telling radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa,

“I am happy… Time’s irrelevant in love”.

LOVED-UP ADVENTURES

He even revealed his dad Graeme has given Lorraine the stamp of approval – and he isn’t her only fan.

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“There’s absolutely no doubt in anyone’s mind that Lorraine is The One. She just gets him,” an insider reveals.

While Chris has always been incredibly private, with one former girlfriend telling Woman’s Day that he had very clear boundaries around sharing his private life across social media platforms – he’s done a complete U-turn with Lorraine because “he trusts her with all aspects of his life – as a publicist she understands it all”.

“She’s just turned 42, he’s 47, they both love adventure and travel. They go well together and they just get it – close friends of both are buoyed by how much joy they bring to each other’s lives,” reveals a friend of the couple, who first met and became friends while working at Network Ten.

“He adores her two children and her family – she jokes to friends they love him almost more than they love her!”

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Despite dating for two years, the pair have rarely shared their lives online and friends think Lorraine’s recent post, revealing a snapshot of their loved-up adventures, is another sign that wedding bells could be in their future.



WANTS A FAMILY

“She has a similar upbringing to Dr Chris. She’s well-educated – she went to one of Brisbane’s finest private schools, Clayfield College and went on to study a Bachelor of Business at QUT, where she was much-loved by her peers. Try and find a single person who has crossed paths with Lorraine who doesn’t gush about what an amazing woman she is,” spills our source.

While they’re currently dating long-distance with Lorraine between Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, it’s likely she could settle her family in the Harbour City soon.

“He’s made no secret that he has always wanted a family – and being a future stepdad to her gorgeous son and daughter is the sort of commitment he’s ready to take on,” adds the insider. “They’re just so happy together – it’s actually really nice they’ve found one another, which is so refreshing these days. There is no second-guessing this coupling, they’re the real deal. Friends have made it clear,

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‘She’s the one mate, and don’t you let her go’.

“That’s one wedding invite that will be the hottest ticket in town!”

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