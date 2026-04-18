Dr Chris Brown’s girlfriend’s first ever interview 

When Dr Chris Brown sat down with TV WEEK to talk all things My Reno Rules, the renovation show host’s partner, Lorraine Monforte, couldn’t resist weighing in on the celebrity vet’s own design style.

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“He does have amazing style – but the dining room, I wouldn’t say is a particular ‘design choice’, but it is a choice,” Lorraine, 41, says with a laugh.

Lovebirds Lorraine and Chris are rumoured to have holidayed to Finland and the Phillipines together throughout their relationship. (Credit: Media Mode)

The pair, who met while working on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – with Lorraine as a Channel 10 publicist and Chris as host – have been romantically linked for close to two years and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. But during our chat, the playful banter between them made it clear they are happier than ever.

“We have a competition over who is funnier,” Chris, 47, explains. “Lorraine thinks she’s the funny one.”

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“Well, she [TV WEEK writer Lucy] has been laughing more with me!” Lorraine fires back.

Chris, who is famously private when it comes to his love life, recently admitted to Stellar how well the pair suit each other.

Dr Chris Brown is the host of My Reno Rules (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The great thing about Lorraine is that she was a publicist for a TV network for 13 years,” he told Stellar.

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“She gets TV and she gets the media landscape”

And with the couple now designing a new dining table together, could they have already moved in? Not quite, it seems.

“Lorraine’s still up in Brisbane,” Chris, who is located in Sydney, tells TV WEEK, . “We obviously catch up where we can, but that’s where that’s at.”

Lorraine is based in Queensland with her two children from a previous relationship, meaning the couple are currently making long distance work.

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“But he’s lost without me,” Lorraine cheekily adds when asked about their time apart.

And while living arrangements appear to be on pause, Lorraine and her children were on set supporting Chris during an appearance on The Morning Show last week, showing the relationship is already blending naturally. With things clearly thriving, a move in together could happen sooner than we think!

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