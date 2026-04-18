Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity

Dr Chris Brown’s girlfriend’s first ever interview 

“He’s lost without me.”
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Lorraine Monforte pictured with Miguel Maestres with her hands covering the face of her boyfriend, Dr Chris Brown.
Lorraine Monforte and Dr Chris Brown are not hiding their relationship any longer!
Instagram

When Dr Chris Brown sat down with TV WEEK to talk all things My Reno Rules, the renovation show host’s partner, Lorraine Monforte, couldn’t resist weighing in on the celebrity vet’s own design style. 

Advertisement

“He does have amazing style – but the dining room, I wouldn’t say is a particular ‘design choice’, but it is a choice,” Lorraine, 41, says with a laugh. 

Lorraine Monforte and Dr Chris Brown walking through a car park together.
Lovebirds Lorraine and Chris are rumoured to have holidayed to Finland and the Phillipines together throughout their relationship. (Credit: Media Mode)

The pair, who met while working on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – with Lorraine as a Channel 10 publicist and Chris as host – have been romantically linked for close to two years and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. But during our chat, the playful banter between them made it clear they are happier than ever.

“We have a competition over who is funnier,” Chris, 47, explains. “Lorraine thinks she’s the funny one.” 

Advertisement

“Well, she [TV WEEK writer Lucy] has been laughing more with me!” Lorraine fires back. 

Chris, who is famously private when it comes to his love life, recently admitted to Stellar how well the pair suit each other.  

Dr Chris Brown sitting down
Dr Chris Brown is the host of My Reno Rules (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The great thing about Lorraine is that she was a publicist for a TV network for 13 years,” he told Stellar.

Advertisement

“She gets TV and she gets the media landscape”  

And with the couple now designing a new dining table together, could they have already moved in? Not quite, it seems. 

“Lorraine’s still up in Brisbane,” Chris, who is located in Sydney, tells TV WEEK, . “We obviously catch up where we can, but that’s where that’s at.” 

Lorraine is based in Queensland with her two children from a previous relationship, meaning the couple are currently making long distance work.

Advertisement

“But he’s lost without me,” Lorraine cheekily adds when asked about their time apart. 

And while living arrangements appear to be on pause, Lorraine and her children were on set supporting Chris during an appearance on The Morning Show last week, showing the relationship is already blending naturally. With things clearly thriving, a move in together could happen sooner than we think!

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement