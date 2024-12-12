Chris Brown is the hunky vet who’s taken Australia by storm since first hitting screens on Harry’s Practice nearly two decades ago.

And with a charming personality, movie-star good looks and an enviable career, it’s no surprise the TV personality has a slew of female admirers chasing after him.

While the vet has remained notoriously private about his personal life over the years, he hasn’t been able to avoid eagle-eyed photographers spotting him on rumoured dates around Sydney.

Chris has remained notoriously private about his personal life over the years. (Credit: Ten)

“I’ve never been that guy going around boasting, especially about who I’m dating,” he told TV WEEK in 2018. At the time, he said those closest to him “know everything going on”, while everyone else can “speculate”.

Chris told Stellar in 2019 that turning 40 and realising he hadn’t found ‘the one’ was a huge wake-up call for him.

“If you’d told me at 20 I’d be unmarried and without kids, I probably would’ve been horrified. But it’s my doing. I’ve probably prioritised work more than I potentially should have over the past 10 years — to the detriment of my personal life. I love my life, but it’s not without sacrifice,” he told the publication.

“It’s a lot to ask of a girlfriend, to put up with all the travel and the lack of face time. There’s often interest in who I’m dating. I don’t want to put someone through that if it’s not going to be a thing.”

“I’m certainly looking for the one. I don’t want to be this person with a history of short to medium-term relationships.”

Being in the public eye has added another layer of complication, admitting he could never go public with a love interest until he is confident his relationship could withstand online comments.

“The challenge, really, is that it’s hard enough to meet the right person, anyway,” he told Stellar.”That extra layer of speculation and interest… once you’re actually in a relationship it’s easy, but it’s meeting that person at the start that’s really hard. You could potentially be on your first date and you get photographed.

“And then there’s a search for who this person is, what her backstory is, and then all of a sudden, it becomes something that it may not be that stage.”

Sadly, fans may never see Dr Chris on a reality TV show after admitting on Stellar’s Something to Talk About podcast that it would be too intimidating.

Going as far to say that ‘just the thought’ of kissing someone on camera repeatedly, “makes my skin crawl.”

Take a look at Chris’ dating history, from past flings, exes to his rumoured current girlfriend.

Brooke Meredith Chris was most recently linked to stunning Sydney model Brooke Meredith. The pair were first rumoured to be dating in April 2020 after being photographed looking loved-up while shopping together at Bunnings. “They looked very much like a couple,” an onlooker told Woman’s Day at the time. “She was giggling as she wandered the aisles with Chris. They were buying mops and brooms.” In 2021, it was rumoured that Chris and Brooke, 29, were self-isolating together in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host’s $5.8m Clovelly home. Chris and Brooke have done their best to keep their romance under wraps. The pair don’t post pictures of each other on social media and have never been photographed together at red carpet events. Their last public appearance was in February 2022 as Chris dropped off his girlfriend at Sydney airport. Brooke is the founder and editor-in-chief of her own magazine, A Conscious Collection. On the side, she also runs a boutique creative agency, Studio ACC, and does some modelling and paid influencer work for brands including Rebel Sport, Dior and Mercedes Benz. The couple might have called it quits since they haven’t been spotted together since May 2023. Advertisement Sarah Harris In May 2023, there were reports Sarah Harris and Dr Chris Brown became romantically involved after sources told the Daily Telegraph she had ‘fallen’ for the vet. But while speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Sarah quickly debunked the rumours and was unsure of how the pair become connected. “I’m too busy and boring,” she said. ” You know my aunt called and checked as well.” Kendall Bora Chris was romantically linked to Bondi-based project manager Hannah Thomas and Home and Away actress Kassandra Clementi in 2014. However, in September 2016 the I’m A Celeb host met Kendall Bora, an executive producer at Weekend Today back in September 2016 whom he began dating that year. “I always find the interest in her surprising,” he told the Wentworth Courier in 2018. “I guess I am fairly private and I have always been that way… I’ve never really spoken about relationships a whole lot, I’ve always kept that to myself.” The couple called it quits in 2018 and Kendall is now married to Weekend Sunrise star Matt Doran. Liv Phyland In the latter half of 2018, Chris was spotted with The Loop star Liv Phyland and the romance rumours soon followed, especially considering the pair both worked together to film The Living Room. The pair reportedly dated for a year and Chris was by Liv’s side when she was hospitalised to have her appendix removed, but the pair eventually called it quits. At the 2019 Melbourne Cup, Liv told Woman’s Day they were still “really good friends”. Kassandra Clementi The former Home and Away star was rumoured to be in a relationship with Chris from 2014 to 2015. The pair were spotted together in numerous paparazzi photos during their romance. The former couple were notoriously private and kept their relationship off social media entirely. However Kassandra moved on and announced her engagement to American actress Jacqueline Toboni in August 2021. But the pair have since split and in August 2022 Kassandra was shared a photo of herself snuggling up with American animal welfare worker Dan McKernan. Advertisement Previous Native ad body. EXCLUSIVE: Dr Chris Brown’s “emotional ride” as he learns about his unexpected family history EXCLUSIVE: “I can barely hold down one”: Dr. Chris Brown confesses the real reason he will never be The Bachelor Native ad body. Next

