Dr Chris Brown & Adrian Portelli join forces in new Seven renovation series, My Reno Rules

Dr Chris Brown is fronting another renovation series on Seven titled My Reno Rules, and billionaire Adrian Portelli is the principal program sponsor.

Channel Seven has confirmed the new competition series will premiere in 2026, and will endeavour to transform the lives of everyday Australians.

(Credit: Instagram)

Taking on the challenge in My Reno Rules will be four teams, who will be working hard to bring new life into two neighbouring rundown houses all in the hopes of taking home life-changing prize money.

The live grand finale will see two Australians receive a renovated, multi-million-dollar home which is fully furnished, landscaped and equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The neighbourhoods are located in a picturesque Melbourne suburb, but the exact filming location remains unknown.

Touching on his new role, Dr Chris Brown couldn’t wait to have a “front row seat” to the “heartwarming” series.

(Credit: Instagram)

“The term ‘life-changing’ can get thrown around a lot on TV, but this is absolutely that. Imagine winning a brand-new home – that’s going to be the reality for two lucky Aussies,” he said.

“And if you’re a passionate renovator, you could also win a massive cash prize. With the dream of owning your own home still top of the list for most Aussies, I can’t wait to have a front row seat to that becoming a reality.”

This is Dr Chris’ second renovation show on Seven recently, having hosted Dream Home which aired in 2024 but it unfortunately wasn’t renewed for a second season according to the Daily Mail.

The live prize draw, however, will be managed by the principal program sponsor, Adrian Portelli. The 35-year-old multi-millionaire became well known among the Australian renovation community after initially bidding on The Block.

He first appeared on the Nine renovation series in 2022, bidding on Ankur and Sharon’s home for $4.25 million. In 2023, he bidded and won three homes, before purchasing all five houses in the 2024 season of The Block.

(Credit: Instagram)

Speaking on his new role in the Seven renovation series, the LMCT+ founder revealed the opportunity felt aligned with his company.

“LMCT+ has always been about changing the lives of everyday Australians, so when this opportunity came up with Seven, it just felt right. For me, it’s about giving back – and doing it in a way that’s big, bold and exciting,” he said.

“These homes are in a beautiful area and have real potential. With the right teams and vision, they’re going to be incredible. I can’t wait to be part of a show granting lucky Aussies a brand new future, and inspiring thousands more along the way.”

