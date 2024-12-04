Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Dr Chris Brown & Amanda Keller reunite for the vets latest project, Once In A Lifetime

He's booked and busy!
They worked closely for more than a decade on The Living Room, but now Dr Chris Brown and Amanda Keller will reunite in a new show, Once In A Lifetime.

Since Dr Chris Brown made the switch from Channel Ten to Seven late 2023, the veterinarian has been booked and busy with Once In A Lifetime being his latest project.

Amanda & Chris worked on The Living Room together. (Credit: Ten) (Credit: Ten)

The new series, set to release in 2025, will see Chris “pushed to his limits in the pursuit of the ultimate animal encounter,” according to a Seven statement.

In December 2024, Dr Chris teased filming was still underway in a post to Instagram: “It’s a rare moment to breathe during the filming of ‘Once in a Lifetime’. A show where I help out some of the world’s most iconic and threatened animals in the most extreme locations.

“And give you a front row seat by taking along a famous face as my completely untrained veterinary assistant. It’s…a truly wild ride,” he wrote.

Once In A Lifetime was first announced during the Seven Upfronts in 2023. With the premise of inviting numerous Australian celebrities to act as Chris’ veterinary assistant – one of which, will be radio presenter Amanda Keller.

“But he will not be travelling to the furthest corners of the globe alone. In the most delicious twist, Chris will be taking the country’s most intriguing and entertaining personalities along … as his veterinary assistant.”

Chris & Amanda will take to Africa soon. But recently the vet travelled to Uganda. (Credit: Instagram)
“This is a journey into the unknown as these unlikely duos take on the challenge of helping the world’s most iconic animals – all while hopefully not putting themselves on the menu,” the statement continued.

Amanda revealed on her WSFM breakfast show, Jonesy & Amanda that she would be flying to Africa late July to film an episode of Once In A Lifetime.

“This is a show I know that he’s wanted to do for years. I do know which country I’m going to, but I’m not allowed to say. It’s in Africa… But that’s all I know,” she revealed.

The Living Room cast at the logies.
The Living Room presenters at the 2016 Logies. (Credit: Getty)
This will be Amanda and Chris’ first official time on screen together since The Living Room which was sadly axed in 2022.  

As for who will temporarily take over Amanda’s radio presenter position remains unknown, but she assured her co-host Brendan ‘Jonesy’ Jones that it has been “arranged for people to come in and play with [him]” while she’s in Africa.

Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

