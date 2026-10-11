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1 Euro House builder Scott Thompson reveals how he landed a TV career

'It went wrong.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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British-born Scott Thompson is the project manager caught between Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and their Italian building team on 1 Euro House. It might have been tricky… but at home an even bigger and more important project was happening.

“My partner was pregnant with our daughter while we were filming,” Scott tells TV WEEK. “She was amazingly patient with me. Luckily we weren’t too far from my home so I could come home at night.”

Scott has been a builder for 30 years, spending 10 years working in England before moving to Sicily in 2007 to renovate a property. He never left, and now runs The Sicily Projects, helping international clients navigate property restoration in Sicily.

“Things went really wrong for me in the first instance,” he recalls.

“But it was how the village rallied around me that made me fall in love with the Sicilian people. I found my people and, once I found my way, I realised I wanted to stay here and help other people not fall into the same potholes as I did.”

His Sicilian adventure has also led to a TV career, working on renovation shows including Amanda & Alan’s Italian and Spanish Jobs before joining Shaynna and Darren for 1 Euro House.

Scott Thompson in a Sicilian street.
The 1 Euro House was a daunting project for Scott. (Credit: Nine Network)

Could his next project be down under?

“I have loads of family in Australia,” he tells us. “I’m a massive Dr Karl [Kruszelnicki] fan and science geek. I love the culture so it would be a huge pleasure and privilege to come.”

1 Euro House airs on Tuesday after The Block at 8.40pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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