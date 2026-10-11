Home and Away spoilers: A new face piques Lacey’s interest

Sonny’s life has been packed with surprises lately – none of them positive. So, when his brother turns up on his doorstep it could be just the fresh start he needs. But it could also mean a new romance for Lacey, who likes what she sees…

In Home and Away this week Sonny (Ryan Bown) embraces his brother, Dylan (Noah D’Annunzio), who has turned up unannounced in Summer Bay.

Sonny introduces his brother, Dylan to the gang.

Eager to show him around and introduce him to his friends, Sonny takes Dylan down to Salt where they bump into Mali (Kyle Shilling) and Lacey (Sophea Pennington). As introductions and banter ensue, Lacey can’t help but be intrigued by the handsome stranger…

Over a drink, Sonny gets down to brass tacks: why is his brother here? Dylan laments that he couldn’t keep up the ‘golden boy’ façade with their parents – he wants adventure and hopes his brother can help him. If only he knew about Sonny’s recent misadventures! But Sonny isn’t convinced that’s the real reason and, indeed, when he’s pushed, Dylan becomes defensive. What’s going on?

Lacey likes what she sees in Dylan. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Later, Dylan runs into Lacey again. She has just finished work – their attraction is instant and he offers to walk her home. Dylan explains he’s looking for adventure and Lacey agrees… but, as they lean in to kiss, Lacey suddenly backs away. Then she runs.

At home, she laments to sister Jo (Maddison Brown) that she hasn’t felt this way since she was with Theo (Matt Evans). She’s torn between grief, guilt and a potential new romance.

Dylan and Lacey have a flirty first conversation. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“So much has happened in Lacey’s life: she lost her mum at an early age and she’s still grieving for Theo. It’s something she’ll do for the rest of her life,” Sophea tells TV WEEK. “But she is also trying to find little ways to move on and do the things that Theo would’ve wanted her to do.”

Will she give new love a chance? Or will guilt ruin the opportunity for happiness before it even starts?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday at 7pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.