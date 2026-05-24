Home and Away spoilers: Lacey gets caught up in a robbery!

Summer Bay is in the grips of a crimewave. And this week on Home and Away, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) gets caught up in a robbery when a mystery suspect targets the gym!

What do they want? And more importantly, who is it?

Is Summer Bay safe?

In recent episodes of Home and Away, Alf (Ray Meagher) was questioned for his involvement in a hit-and-run that injured Abigail (Hailey Pinto). The perpetrator was finally apprehended but not before the community made their suspicions clear. The claim rattled Alf to his core.

Now, just as life gets back on track for the locals, a string of robberies take place!

David has been hard at work trying to find out who’s behind the recent attacks. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is alerted to several car break-ins and it’s all hands-on deck to find the culprit. New recruit Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) is looking online to see if any of the stolen items are up for sale but really wants to do more. While Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) struggles to keep his cool with the enthusiastic newcomer, David believes Richie has much to learn.

“David’s impression of Richie is one of patience,” Jeremy, 52, tells TV WEEK. “He can see that he is eager, which brings a new energy to the station, not such a bad thing in his opinion. He mentors him.”

A noise inside the gym has Lacey alarmed. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Lacey’s shock discovery

Unfortunately, David soon discovers that Richie has another agenda to speed up the investigation. Alarmingly, he wants to buy a personal firearm.

“Richie seems to have an interest in guns, carrying his target from the academy around with him,” Jeremy says. “David also notices him looking at gun safes which seems odd.”

Is Lacey in danger? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Elsewhere, his daughter Lacey is working overtime at the gym while owner Tane (Ethan Browne), who was recently attacked in jail, recuperates at home. Alone in the morning, Lacey arrives to find the doors open and noises coming from inside! She calls David who races over to help.

Bursting in, David discovers someone unexpected. Is this the person who’s behind the break-ins?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven