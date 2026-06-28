Home and Away spoilers: Will Harper learn Beau’s secret?

Harper has finally found love in recent episodes of Home and Away. But, although romance is blossoming with Beau, there’s more to him than she realises…

After months of pining for her ex-boyfriend Tane (Ethan Browne) and balancing life as a single mum, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) finally plucked up the courage to dip her toe back into the dating pool, and is growing closer to new love interest, Beau (Blake Richardson).

Harper’s new chapter

Sister Dana (Ally Harris) is quick to note the change in Harper: she’s happier than she has been in a long time.

Harper has found love with Beau. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Harper and Tane’s relationship has found a healthy place,” Jessica tells TV WEEK.



“They’re balancing co-parenting well after a tumultuous few months. Then, Harper meets Beau in the gym while training with Sonny and her first impression is that she likes what she sees!”

But not everyone is thrilled for the couple. Sonny (Ryan Bown), who is dating Dana, knows a very dark secret about Beau (Blake Richardson) and he’s complicit in keeping it quiet. Beau has been selling steroids to Sonny after a chance meeting at the gym led to a stealthy business deal. But that’s where Sonny wants their interactions to end.

Remi confronts Sonny

Sonny’s own secret is revealed this week when Remi (Adam Rowland) realises what’s going on. With Sonny’s dependence on steroids increasing, his mood swings are putting him on a warpath. When confronted by his best friend, Sonny clocks Remi in the jaw!

“Alarm bells are ringing for such uncharacteristic behaviour,” Adam explains. “When the aggression gets to a whole new level, Remi is forced to invade Sonny’s privacy and call him out.”

Remi drops a bombshell on Dana. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The next day Dana is quick to notice Remi’s bruises and he tells her everything – Sonny has a drug addiction. Stunned, Dana refuses to accept the truth and confronts Sonny herself. Will he admit it?

“It creates an ugly friction between Sonny and Remi and really tests their friendship,” Ryan says.

Meanwhile, Harper is spending time with Beau at the beach and notices his phone is flooded with messages. Beau plays it off as clients trying to get in touch…

Beau has a secret. but will Harper find out? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Later that afternoon, he meets with Sonny who has been trying to contact him. He’s agitated and desperate for more pills.

With no money to pay for it, Beau agrees to front the cost. But what will it cost Sonny in return?

And how long until they’re caught?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven