Three Home And Away favourites join forces for a surprise new project

Over the years, Home And Away has boasted more than its fair share of strong female characters. So, it makes sense that three of the finest actresses to ever spend time in Summer Bay are lighting up the stage in the latest production of Steel Magnolias.
Debra Lawrance is sophisticated Clairee, while Belinda Giblin is perfectly cast in the play as sassy Ouiser. Current H&A cast member Jessica Redmayne takes on the role of Shelby, made famous by Julia Roberts in the 1989 movie version.
The cast also includes four-time TV WEEK Gold Logie winner Lisa McCune as M’Lynn, Mandy Bishop as salon owner Truvy and Lotte Beckett as Annelle. Written by Robert Harling, the 1987 play is full of Southern charm, heartbreak and laughs.
Debra, who played Pippa Ross in H&A from 1990 to 1998 (and in subsequent visits), is no stranger to Steel Magnolias, having performed the role of M’Lynn in a 2009 stage production.
“I remember when we’d perform the play, you could hear the audience laugh a lot, but you’d actually hear them crying in the audience as well,” Debra, 69, recalls. “People just soak it up.”
Much of the play is set at a hair salon.
“It’s a sanctuary and a kind of support group, in a way, for these six women who come here every Saturday and possibly more, depending on their needs,” Debra says. “And there are a range of personalities and generations.”
Belinda, who played Martha in H&A, says Steel Magnolias “is a wonderful film, but also a beautifully written play”.
“I play Ouiser, who’s the curmudgeon of the group and has more money than God,” she says.
Jessica, who plays Harper in H&A, says the connection between Steel Magnolias and H&A is that fans of both see themselves in the characters.
“They both have really relatable characters,” Jessica explains.
Based on playwright Robert’s own experiences, there is a truthfulness to the characters.
“They are real women,” Jessica says.
The optimism of Jessica’s character, Shelby, contrasts with Ouiser’s negativity.
Of course, Belinda gets to do Ouiser’s iconic line: “I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a very bad mood for 40 years!”
“I’m finding this part, it’s rather getting to me,” Belinda concedes. “I was coming in the car this morning and thought, ‘I’m starting to get to be in a very bad mood.’”
But there is, she insists, a lot of “joy, ebullience and fun” in the play.