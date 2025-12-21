Home and Away’s 38 most dramatic weddings: Runaway brides, explosions and shock confessions

Over the decades, Home and Away has delivered some of the most unforgettable weddings ever to grace Australia’s screens – where saying “I do” is rarely smooth sailing.

Advertisement

From Roo and Frank’s infamous 1988 shotgun wedding that ended with a groom in a coma, to Sally’s 2003 nuptials to Flynn, derailed when she was thrown from a horse before even reaching the aisle, romance in Summer Bay has always come with a side of drama.

From runaway brides and last-minute confessions to tragic twists no one saw coming, TV WEEK looks back at the most iconic, emotional and downright jaw-dropping weddings the beachside soap has ever produced.

Alf and Martha (2020)

Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) remarry 51 years after their initial wedding – under a replica arch for their first nuptials. The newlyweds dance to the same song from their first ceremony.

Advertisement

Aden and Belle (2009)

Diagnosed with terminal cancer just weeks before her nuptials, Belle Taylor (Jessica Tovey) can’t bring herself to tell fiancé Aden Jefferies (Todd Lacanse), leaving him feeling betrayed. In an emotional scene, he arrives just as she’s calling off the big day, and the two officially wed.

Shane and Angel (1995)

Just weeks after she’s accidentally run over by Alf, a paralysed Angel Brooks (Melissa George) steps from her wheelchair to shakily walk down the aisle to her beloved Shane (Dieter Brummer).

Advertisement

Roo and Harvey (2012)

Despite a wild buck’s and plenty of opportunities to back out due to their rocky relationship, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Harvey Ryan (Marcus Graham) marry against all odds.

Pippa and Michael (1991)

Despite some initial jitters, Pippa Fletcher (Debra Lawrance) and Michael Ross (Dennis Coard) tie the knot at Summer Bay House, surrounded by their loved ones.

Advertisement

Bianca and Heath (2013)

Heath Braxton’s (Dan Ewing) confession of adultery sees him punched by his bride Bianca Scott (Lisa Gormley_, derailing their wedding. They reconcile and marry the following week.

Bobby and Frank (1989)

Their wedding is perfect, but the honeymoon isn’t. Bobby Simpson (Nicolle Dickson) can’t shake the feeling she’s a rebound after Frank Morgan’s (Alex Papps) previous engagement to Roo (then played by Justine Clarke). Breaking her heart, Frank flies to New York to be with Roo.

Advertisement

Ricky and Nate (2016)

Ricky Sharpe (Bonnie Sveen) nearly misses her vows when her car breaks down. Paired with her pre-wedding nerves, Nate Cooper (Kyle Pryor) starts to worry. Luckily, Ricky runs there on foot and makes it in the nick of time.

Ziggy and Brody (2018)

After a rocky start, as Ziggy Astoni’s (Sophie Dillman) father, Ben (Rohan Nichol), doesn’t approve of their union, he finally gives Brody (Jackson Heywood) his blessing to marry Ziggy. But marital bliss doesn’t last, as Brody leaves Ziggy to be with mistress Simone Bedford (Emily Eskell).

Advertisement

Tane and Felicity (2023)

After previously calling off their engagement, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) marry in a small Māori ceremony witnessed by brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and bestie Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).

Bianca and Vittorio (2010)

Runaway bride Bianca (Lisa Gormley) leaves Prince Vittorio Seca (Richard Brancatisano) at the altar when she decides her heart is still with Liam Murphy (Axle Whitehead), who is sitting at the back of the church. After an altercation the pair ride off into the sunset on Liam’s Harley-Davidson.

Advertisement

Evie and Matt (2017)

Matt Page (Alec Snow) and Evie MacGuire’s (Philippa Northeast) special day is nearly ruined when Evie’s beloved uncle Zac’s (charlie Clausen) flight is delayed, causing her to almost call off the wedding. Thankfully, Zac arrives and the wedding proceeds.

Will and Gypsy (2002)

Unable to obtain a marriage license, Will Smith (Zac Drayson) and Gypsy Nash (Kimberley Cooper) have a symbolic ceremony in Summer Bay before moving to Queensland, where they legally wed and settle down.

Advertisement

Noah and Hayley and Kane and Kirsty (2004)

Following separate ceremonies,, it was a double celebration at the Surf Club that night as the two couples, Noah Lawson (Beau Brady) and Hayley Smith (Rebecca Cartwright), and Kane (Sam Atwell) and Kirsty Phillips (Christie Hayes), shared their respective wedding and vow renewal reception.

Roo and Frank (1988)

After a shock confession from a pregnant Roo at the altar, Frank speeds off in his car and almost runs Bobby over, before crashing and ending up in a coma – putting a dramatic end to this “shotgun” wedding.

Advertisement

Rachel and Kim (2006)

This wedding is dramatic from start to finish. The rings are stolen by the bucks’ night stripper, then Kim Hyde’s (Chris Hemsworth) car breaks down and he’s left stranded, riding horseback to the church to make it on time to meet Rachel Armstrong (Amy Mathews). It should come as no shock that this ill-fated marriage didn’t last long.

Chloe and James (1999)

James Fraser (Michael Piccirilli) and Chloe Richards’ (Kristy Wright) nuptials are interrupted when he demands to know why her locket contains a photo of her ex Lachie (Richard Grieve) – his late brother. Revealing she swapped his image for James’ the wedding continues.

Advertisement

Carly and Ben (1990)

The lead-up to Carly Morris (Sharyn Hodgson) and Ben Lucini’s (Julian McMahon) big day is fraught. Ben gets food poisoning and, mixing his medication mixed with alcohol, ends up in a deep sleep. A prank then sees him left in the bush with his jocks!

Sally and Brad (2007)

Sally Fletcher (Kate Richie) never makes it to the alter to marry Brad Armstrong (Chris Sadrinna) – she realises she isn’t ready to move on from her late husband Flynn Saunders (Joel McIlroy), who died from terminal skin cancer the year prior.

Advertisement

Sally and Flynn (2003)

Sally’s (Kate Richie) thrown off a horse-drawn carriage on the way to her nuptials, muddying her gown. The skies open and the ceremony’s rained off, before she and Flynn officially tie the knot after seeking shelter in a nearby hospital.

Romeo and Indi (2011)

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship, Romeo Smith (Luke Mitchell) and Indi Walker (Samara Weaving) waste no time, getting married straight after his proposal.

Advertisement

Christian and Tori (2021)

Doctors Christian Green (Ditch Davey) and Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) meet while at work and get engaged in the hospital lift. They make it official in a beautiful backyard ceremony before moving to London.

Kieran and Sally (2000)

On the day of Sally and Kieran Fletcher’s (Spencer McLaren) wedding, Gypsy objects, confessing that Keiran’s been making advances towards her. After two people corroborate Gypsy’s story, Sally storms out distraught, calling off the wedding.

Advertisement

Rachel and Tony (2009)

Tragedy strikes at Rachel Armstrong (Amy Mathews) and Tony Holden’s (Jon Sivewright) wedding when guest Belle Taylor (Jessica Tovey) suffers an overdose.

Marilyn and Donald (1996)

It’s definitely a case of opposites attract when uptight school principal Donald Fisher (Norman Coburn) marries his much-younger bride, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

Advertisement

Jack and Sam (2007)

Jack Holden (Paul O’Brien) and Sam Tolhurst’s (Jessica Chapnik) day is nearly destroyed by Jack’s ex-wife Martha Mackenzie (Jodi Anasta), when she hurries to the church to try and stop the wedding.

Marilyn and John (2014)

Marilyn and John Palmer (Shane Withington) marry in a romantic ceremony on the hill of the Surf Club. The newlyweds are further moved by Jett James’ (Will McDonald) best man speech, in which he reveals that he wants the couple to adopt him.

Advertisement

Ari and Mia (2022)

After being jailed for a false murder confession, Ari Parata’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. Making the most of the time they have left, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) plans a wedding at his hospital bedside.

Travis and Rebecca (1997)

Travis Nash (Nic Testoni) and Rebecca Fisher (Belinda Emmett) tell their close friends to meet them on the beach, only to announce they’re getting married right there and then!

Advertisement

Leah and Justin (2024)

It’s a rocky road to the altar for Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), but the wedding is picture perfect. Relinquishing all control to Justin Morgan (James Stewart), Leah only knows what she’s wearing. It’s a day filled with surprises and is pure bliss for the happy couple.

Leah and Dan (2005)

After some early sabotage from Dan Baker’s (Tim Campbell) ex-wife, Amanda Vale (Holly Brisley), he and Leah marry, with the school counsellor singing “Soul Kind of Feeling” during their heartfelt ceremony. However, just two years later, he is tragically killed in a freak abseiling accident in the Unites States, leaving Leah widowed.

Advertisement

Zac and Leah (2015)

As Leah and Zac MacGuire’s (Charlie Clausen) wedding begins, a vengeful Charlotte King (Erika Heynatz) crashes the ceremony, threatening the whole town. As she starts to list off everyone’s dirty secrets, the pair decide to ignore her, declaring it will take a lot more to ruin their day.

Vinnie and Leah (2001)

They were certainly an odd couple, but somehow Leah and lifeguard and part-time stripper Vinnie Patterson (Ryan Kwanten) make it to the altar. The cross-cultural Greek and Scottish wedding is one of the most amazing in the show’s history.

Advertisement

Dex and April (2013)

April Scott (Rhiannon Fish) and Dex Walker (Charles Cottier) rush to the altar after April learns her father has offered her a place as a medical student in a university in Paris. They tie the knot before jetting off for a new European life together.

Robbo and Jasmine (2019)

Robbo Shaw (Jake Ryan) and Jasmine Delaney’s (Sam Frost) wedding turns into chaos when they’re led from the reception by AFP officers and forced into protective custody. With the people who killed Robbo’s first family resurfacing, they’re all in danger.

Advertisement

Martha and Jack (2006, 2008)

Jack and Martha’s reception comes to a dramatic end when gas fills the room. As someone carries in their cake with sparklers, the entire barn explodes. Their marriage fails, but they reconcile two years later, marrying at the hospital after breast cancer patient Martha suffers a blood clot in her lung.

Robbie and Tasha (2006)

Robbie Hunter (Jason Smith) and Tash Andrews’ (Isabel Lucas) wedding day is destroyed when a shocking revelation turns their world upside down. After Tasha faints and is rushed to the hospital, tests reveal she’s pregnant – from an assault, not with Robbie’s child.

Advertisement

Colby and Chelsea (2018)

Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) and Chelsea Campbell’s (Ashleigh Brewer) wedding is brought forward after Chelsea is accepted into a detective training course in the city. The pair are unaware that Ross Nixon (Justin Rosniak) is plotting his revenge.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.