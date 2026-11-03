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Courtney and Sev explain why the Blockheads were happy with that whopping $3.45 million reserve

'We were ecstatic.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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When Sunday’s episode of The Block revealed the whopping $3,45 million reserve prices ahead of auction day, viewers across the country were left picking their jaws up off the floor. With the properties carrying a guide of $3.6 million to $3.9 million, it was perhaps just as surprising to see that all five teams seemed not only happy with the figures, but genuinely grateful. So, what did they know that we didn’t?

The Block 2026 winners Courtney and Sev explain.

The moment Courtney and Sev walk back into the room with the other contestants on The Block after winning big at auction.
Courtney and Sev say the results still have not sunk in. (Credit: Nine Network)

“An adjacent property next door to us was vacant and someone put an offer on it at $3 million at the start of the year, so $3.45 million was a bargain,” interior designer Sev, 37, tells TV WEEK. “By the time you buy the land and actually build something of this calibre you’re looking at costs upwards of $5 million, so the numbers were great for us.”

The girls also believe the premium finishes and inclusions that come with a Block home mean the properties should be valued even higher.

“All The Block sponsors are giving you the creme de la creme of their products,” Sev says. “The quality and the level of premium in these houses really don’t stack up to what might be down the street.”

Having done their own homework and looked at comparable properties in the local area, the girls felt confident that the reserve was a fair one, despite the median house price for a four bedroom property in Mount Eliza sitting at $1,800,000 – $1,815,000.

“We were ecstatic when we saw that $3.45 million,” Sev explains. “Even though Courtney and I knew whatever we earned over that was going to be split, we were still ecstatic. We were like, ‘Shivers if we walk away with $100,000, we’re winning.’ It was a great reserve that Channel Nine set up for us and I think it set up the day for success.”

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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