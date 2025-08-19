‘My very honest opinion on Irene Robert’s exit storyline’

OPINION

Advertisement

For as long as I can remember, Summer Bay has been home to some of the most villainous, courageous and heart-warming characters on Australian TV. But within its three-decade tenure, few have mastered the redemption arc like Irene Roberts.

For much of the nineties, viewers immediately disliked her erratic behaviour and alcoholic dependency. But instead of sending her down the path of destruction and ultimate demise, Home and Away gave her a steady place to land, one that would see her go from zero to hero.

Add in a few colloquialisms and a trademark, “Flippin’ Hell!” and you’ve got yourself an Aussie battler with a heart big enough to hold the love for her own kids, and the foster kids she helped raise.

In other words, she was someone we could root for. And we did, for 33 years.

Advertisement

It’s “Au Revoir” to Irene. (Credit: Channel Seven)

So when it came to farewelling Irene Roberts, the fictional character has become somewhat of national interest. Dedicated and casual viewers united – even those who had never watched an episode! – tuned in to see how she would leave.

It was heavily promoted with no clear indication as to how she would exit. And as a barrage of interviews with Lynne McGranger found their way onto our phones, screens and hands in the lead-up, it garnered interest and sparked debate.

Often, I was asked, “Do you know how she leaves?” by my nearest and dearest. And if that wasn’t enough, the TV WEEK Gold Logie award (and the Silver Logie!) certainly drove home her cultural impact.

Advertisement

So with all that in mind, how do you say goodbye – and do it justice?

Alf (Ray Meagher), Marilyn (Emily Symons), Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) toast to Irene. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In her final episode of Home and Away, the Summer Bay community put on a party for the ages. A real “rip-snorter” as requested by Irene, herself.

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Irene has decided to see the world while she still can and wants to be remembered the way she is – not who she will become.

Advertisement

The tables were dressed, the non-alcoholic mocktails were flowing and Theo (Matt Evans) took to the microphone for an afternoon of music and melancholy.

Theo and Justin serenaded the crowd. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While fans may have been expecting a blast from the past to make an appearance, they – like myself – might be slightly disappointed.

These big moments have a way of giving us great expectations and I had hoped to have an “Ahh!” moment when a former star walked onto the screen.

Advertisement

It wasn’t to be, and maybe in hindsight, it could’ve pulled focus as the episode chose to center on the smaller, heartfelt moments. And as Alf says, bloody John Palmer! He almost did pull focus with his disappearing act.

Happily, in my opinion, there were no flashbacks. They’re too easy and tend to make an episode feel more like a special than a storyline. Instead, these were played out in previous episodes allowing the farewell to become a snapshot in time that captures her vibrant personality.

John Palmer (Shane Withington) made a last-minute arrival in the episode. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Perhaps, in a way, it’s also how Lynne McGranger would prefer to be remembered for her years on the show – in lieu of a tragic, tear-jerking end.

Advertisement

Through speeches tears, hugs and a tug on our heartstrings with two Aussie ballads from Jessica Mauboy and a rendition of Alex Lloyd’s “Amazing”, Home and Away doubled down on its strengths – togetherness and hope in even the most difficult of times.

We know deep down where her inevitable end will be but for now, she’s full of life and intent on making it count – a little reminder for all of us at home.

In the words of Irene “Bless you, Love.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.