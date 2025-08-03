Lynne McGranger takes home the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie

Flippin’ heck, Lynne McGranger has won Gold!

In a stunning conclusion to The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, the Home and Away actress beat out the fellow nominees to take home the coveted statuette for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television.

“It’s incredible,” Lynne, 72, tells TV WEEK of the win. “It’s validation for years of hard work. Great work, but hard work.”

(Credit: Getty)

Lynne, whose career spans more than three decades in screen and theatre, won her first two ever Logies this year – the Gold and the silver for Best Actress In A Drama.

“33 years I’ve done this amazing show and I’m thrilled and honoured,” Lynne said in her Gold Logie acceptance speech.

“I want to acknowlegde all the other nominees, all the fierce women… And of course, the lovely Hamish,” she continued.

(Credit: Getty)

“I did promise that if I did win the Gold Logie that I would carry it in my handbag for a year which is better than baring my a** on national television Larry [Emdur],” Lynne then joked.

She went on to thank her Home and Away cast and crew before ending with:

“To all the fans who voted for us and to those who keep free-to-air televsion alive, keep doing what you’re doing and watching what you’re watching… Thank you. Thank you!

(Credit: Paul Suesse)

The celebration is all the more personal for Lynne who announced earlier this year that she would be leaving Home and Away after 33 years on air.

With her final episodes imminent, the accolade is a fitting acknowledgement of her impact on Australian culture and TV, as well as a parting gift from her fans who have resonated with her on-screen personal Irene Roberts since 1993.

“It’s like winning the lottery,” she tells us of playing Irene. “It has been a privilege and an honour. I’m going out in style, my character is going out in style and it has given me the best 33 years of my life.”

