Lynne McGranger reflects on the 33-year journey that has earned her a Gold Logie nomination

Lynne McGranger is the first to admit she’s “always done things later in life”. From changing careers to having children, it has often taken time for the actress to find her true calling. But, as TV WEEK sits down with Lynne to discuss her Gold Logie nomination for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, there is an acceptance and unbridled joy in who she is now, how she got here and what she has achieved.

Admittedly, there have been times when “I had no idea what I was doing,” Lynne, 72, says with a laugh. But the road less travelled has lent itself to some of her biggest moments, both on and off screen.

(Credit: Paul Suesse)

“I was 30 years old when I changed careers. I was a teacher – and quickly realised I was bad at it – so then I started doing theatre,” Lynne reflects.

“My husband, Paul, and I have been together for 40 years now, and I had a baby when I was 38, which at that time was considered ‘getting on a bit’. And I started on Home And Away in my late thirties. So, with that being the norm, it doesn’t surprise me that this nomination has come in my early seventies!”

Lynne, who was in Norway when she received the call about her nominations, adds that she was initially “over the moon” to learn she was among the contenders for Best Lead Actress in a Drama. But the coveted Gold Logie was beyond her wildest dreams.

With the countdown now on to Lynne’s final episodes, she jokingly claims: “Frankly, if I’d known this was going to happen, I would’ve left H&A sooner! I’m just blessed that I can still enjoy it all with a childlike wonder.”

(Credit: Seven)

Arriving home, Lynne shared the news with Paul and their daughter, Clancy, as well as her Home and Away co-stars, including past winner Ray Meagher and former nominee Ada Nicodemou.

“Ray’s word were, ‘Congratulations, McGranger. It’s been a long time coming. Enjoy the bull**** while it lasts’,” she recalls with a laugh. “It’s so Ray. He’s not backwards in coming forward. Ada was beautiful – she said she was incredibly proud of her friend.”

Throughout all the ebbs and flows of her 33-year career on H&A, which has seen the actress working with themes of alcohol abuse and mental health issues, Lynne has never shied away from ageing.

But that hasn’t come without some difficulties. The television landscape has changed drastically since her debut episode in January 1993 and with that come questions about where she fits in.

“For a while there, I did feel a bit invisible [on the show],” she says. “When you’re middle-aged and not a young beauty and not being asked to wear a bikini, there is a sense of that. And I’m not searching for compliments here – I’ve always got by on my personality and I like to think I’m a good person. But when you’re surrounded by great beauty, it can be quite daunting.

(Credit: Paul Suesse)

“But, over the years, that feeling has dissipated – I’ve embraced my seniority and that resonates with a lot of people because, as a population, we are getting older.

“Our audience is invested in characters who might find love in their sixties, or someone who happens to slip up. To represent that with love and humour is very rewarding.”

Without daring to think she could win the Gold Logie, Lynne knows what she’d like to say in her speech if she did – and it’s evident in the line-up of nominees alongside her.

“One thing I’d say is that women shouldn’t get to a certain age and feel they become invisible,” she says. “That should never be the case, as it was about 10 years ago. My fellow nominees, except Hamish [Blake], are all older women, which is fantastic. It vindicates us.”

With a loud laugh Lynne adds that, unfortunately, the people who might want to vote for her are likely to be her age and don’t know how to vote, “myself included!” she jokes.

As the longest-serving female actor on Australian TV (she’s just behind her co-star, Ray), Lynne has created a legacy that can’t be replicated. Irene Roberts is the quintessential Aussie battler with a wry sense of humour and a heart of gold. The character is an easy fit for the Australian audience: an underdog we can all root for. But it’s the stirring performance from Lynne that cemented Irene’s place in pop culture.

(Credit: Seven)

“It’s like winning the lottery,” she says of playing Irene. “Having a character that has meant a lot to people or has driven some people up the wall is wonderful because that’s all part of life.

“I think that’s the secret to the longevity of the character: being given the opportunity to be flawed and make bad decisions and then, if you like, to be forgiven or exonerated. These human qualities make people accessible.”

Fans on the street have both celebrated Irene’s wins with Lynne, and scolded her for her character’s actions – all of which points to her influence. But, when the veteran announced that her tenure on Home and Away was coming to an end, she felt an outpouring of love and support from across the globe.

“It’s validation for years of hard work. Great work, but hard work,” she says.

There’s a way to go before we know the outcome of Irene’s health journey, but Lynne is keeping a ‘never say never’ attitude to coming back. Should this be her last-ever outing though, she’s holding her head high.

“If this were to be my swan song, it’s been a privilege and honour. I’m going out in style, my character is going out in style and I feel like my work here is done. It’s given me 33 of the best years of my life.”

