It is almost time to bid farewell to Lynne McGranger as her beloved – and iconic – Home and Away character, Irene Roberts.

Advertisement

But since the news of her departure was shared, fans have been curious as to just how they plan on saying goodbye to Irene. But rumours were finally put to rest in July 2025, as Channel Seven confirmed the Home and Away storyline.

(Credit: Seven)

In recent weeks, Home and Away fans have spotted Irene has been unusually forgetful, even missing dinner dates with John Palmer.

She would even arrive somewhere with no recollection as to why she was there! While Irene has waved off the warning signs, fans knew there was something bigger at play.

Advertisement

It wasn’t until she completely forgot that she was taking care of baby Archie did she reach out for help from her fellow Summer Bay residents.

“Irene takes her first step toward confronting the truth,” a statement from Channel Seven read. “With the support of her dear friend John Palmer (Shane Withington), she bravely meets with Dr Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) for a medical consultation. It’s there that Irene is faced with a gut-wrenching reality. There’s no coming back from this one.”

(Credit: Seven)

“As word spreads, the Bay will rally to support one of its most beloved residents through her biggest challenge yet, building towards an episode that will go down in Australian television history.”

Advertisement

While Channel Seven has not confirmed Irene’s diagnosis, it’s safe to say our beloved character has dementia.

Lynne has starred on Home and Away for an incredible 33 years, making her the longest female serving host in the Australian show.

She first joined in 1991, taking over the role as Irene from Jacqy Phillips.

The date of Irene’s final appearance on the program has not yet been confirmed. Lynne filmed her last scene back in March at the Pier Diner, however, this doesn’t necessarily imply Irene’s final scene will be at the diner.

Advertisement

(Credit: Seven)

Touching on the news of her departure, Lynne said: “After almost 33 years in my dream role and working every day with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it’s bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life.”

“I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers – whose doors are always open – for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years, and I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support.”

To commemorate her incredible career, Lynne McGranger has been nominated for the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.