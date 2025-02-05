In 2025, one beloved Home and Away favourite is rumoured to exit the series.

Given the importance, Channel Seven has remained tight-lipped on which character will be making an emotional departure from Summer Bay.

(Credit: Supplied)

But it is believed their send off will cause massive waves.

While speaking to TV Week previously, Ada Nicodemou, who portrays Leah Patterson, teased that it may be “someone important.”

So, could it be a legacy cast member bidding Home and Away goodbye?

When we think about Home and Away legacy characters currently on screen, four actors come to mind: Ray Meagher, Lynne McGranger, Georgie Parker and Emily Symons.

Again, the producers have shared no insight or teasers, but new information regarding Lynne McGranger’s plans between July and October has fans questioning her future in the drama series.

(Credit: Gary Johnstone/ Cruising with The Grandparents Club)

In early February, it was confirmed that Lynne, who has played Irene in Home and Away since 1993, will be reprising her musical role in The Grandparents Club.

After numerous sold-out shows, it returns with a national tour titled Cruising with The Grandparents Club sailing from July 9, 2025 to October 19, 2025.

However, this isn’t Lynne’s first temporary disappearance from Summer Bay for the musical, given she took a break from May to September in 2024.

In 2024, Lynne confessed to Stellar magazine she had “mulled over” stepping back from the show for more than a year.

(Credit: Seven)

“Who knows what the future holds,” she said. “If [The Grandparents Club] is successful, god willing, I might just be hanging up my diner apron.”

Meanwhile Georgie, who has played Roo since 2010, has also made temporary exits throughout the series after appearing in various theatre productions.

Most recently she featured in The Great Divide which ran from March to April – however, this break was extended while she underwent a second hip replacement in May 2024.

Ray, who plays the iconic Alf, has rarely ever shown any sign of wanting to leave Summer Bay. Meanwhile, Emily has revealed little about her Home and Away future.

Unfortunately, Channel Seven has not confirmed which character will be departing and will unlikely comment until the episode airs.

