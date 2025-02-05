Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
An “important” Home and Away character will reportedly leave in 2025, but who?

Channel Seven has remained tight-lipped!
In 2025, one beloved Home and Away favourite is rumoured to exit the series. 

Given the importance, Channel Seven has remained tight-lipped on which character will be making an emotional departure from Summer Bay. 

home and away 2025 character exit
(Credit: Supplied)

But it is believed their send off will cause massive waves. 

While speaking to TV Week previously, Ada Nicodemou, who portrays Leah Patterson, teased that it may be “someone important.” 

So, could it be a legacy cast member bidding Home and Away goodbye? 

When we think about Home and Away legacy characters currently on screen, four actors come to mind: Ray Meagher, Lynne McGranger, Georgie Parker and Emily Symons. 

Again, the producers have shared no insight or teasers, but new information regarding Lynne McGranger’s plans between July and October has fans questioning her future in the drama series. 

lynne mcgranger the grandparents club tour 2025
(Credit: Gary Johnstone/ Cruising with The Grandparents Club)
In early February, it was confirmed that Lynne, who has played Irene in Home and Away since 1993, will be reprising her musical role in The Grandparents Club

After numerous sold-out shows, it returns with a national tour titled Cruising with The Grandparents Club sailing from July 9, 2025 to October 19, 2025. 

However, this isn’t Lynne’s first temporary disappearance from Summer Bay for the musical, given she took a break from May to September in 2024. 

In 2024, Lynne confessed to Stellar magazine she had “mulled over” stepping back from the show for more than a year.  

(Credit: Seven)

“Who knows what the future holds,” she said. “If [The Grandparents Club] is successful, god willing, I might just be hanging up my diner apron.”

Meanwhile Georgie, who has played Roo since 2010, has also made temporary exits throughout the series after appearing in various theatre productions. 

Most recently she featured in The Great Divide which ran from March to April – however, this break was extended while she underwent a second hip replacement in May 2024. 

Ray, who plays the iconic Alf, has rarely ever shown any sign of wanting to leave Summer Bay. Meanwhile, Emily has revealed little about her Home and Away future. 

Unfortunately, Channel Seven has not confirmed which character will be departing and will unlikely comment until the episode airs.

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

