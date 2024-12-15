Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart are having a blast posing for their first TV WEEK Christmas shoot as a couple, mostly because, in a way, it’ll be one of their only chances to dress up and get festive together before New Year’s Eve.

“It’s our first Christmas together as a couple, I’m so excited,” Ada, 47, tells TV WEEK.

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart delighted fans when they announced they were a couple in real life earlier this year. (Credit: TV WEEK)

“[But] James is going to be in Queensland, as his family are all up there, and I’ll be in Sydney with mine. But that’s OK – we see each other all the time,” she says with a laugh.

“Ada and I are so family-oriented,” James, 49, adds.



“She has this amazing Cypriot family, and they’re so well connected. And my family are up in Queensland and, you know, I miss Mum.”

James and Ada reveal that while they’ll be spending Christmas day apart, they’re planning something special during the holidays. (Credit: TV WEEK)

While Ada and James may be apart, for Christmas, there’ll be plenty to keep them occupied on both sides.

“There’s breakfast at someone’s and a lunch at someone’s and then, for the most part, it’s leftovers and the beach and cricket for about two or three days. And then you come up [for air] just before New Year’s,” James says.

Ada says her family “eat all day” as well.

“My brother is doing it [hosting] this year, so we’ll start off with the seafood, then later we’ll put on the meat. There’s always too much food everywhere we go, but I’m hoping to just relax and catch up on some reading.”

Reflecting on their year together, James says walking the TV WEEK Logies red carpet together as a couple was a “big” highlight (Credit: TV WEEK/ Balsam Hill )

James says he and Ada are still “planning something” to celebrate the holidays together: “We’re just trying to figure out our schedules now. It’ll be filled with joy, though.”

Reflecting on the enormous year they’ve had professionally – James tore up the dance floor on Dancing With The Stars, while Ada celebrated the release of her second children’s book, Mia Megastar – the pair acknowledge it’s their moments together that stand out.

“Going to the Logies with Ada was a big thing,” James says of the couple’s debut at the ceremony in August, just a month after they confirmed their relationship.

“And honestly, Leah and Justin’s [their H&A characters] wedding was one of the best storylines I’ve ever done.”

Looking ahead in 2025, Ada reveals she hopes her Home and Away character Leah will have some foster children with Justin. (Credit: TV WEEK)

Looking ahead, the couple are set for an even bigger 2025, with their children – Ada’s son Johnas and James’ daughter Scout, both 12 – both starting high school next year.

“Scout got herself into this big, beautiful school, and I’m looking forward to that,” James says, Ada adding, “It’s been a bit emotional for me. It’s going to be so different.”

But as she sends one off to high school, Ada is hoping to fill her on-screen home with as many kids as possible in the new year.

“I’d love Leah and Justin to maybe do the foster thing,” she says.



“Or just have more kids in the house in addition to Theo [Leah’s nephew, played by Matt Evans]. Maybe they can bring back Leah’s son [VJ, played by Matt Little] and Justin’s daughter [Ava, played by Annabel Wolfe].”

Set decorations by Balsam Hill. (Credit: TV WEEK)

