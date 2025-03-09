Home and Away spoilers: A new arrival stirs up trouble

In an effort to make up for a horrible betrayal, Sonny finds himself in deep with the wrong people this week – and he’s looped Theo in to help.

In recent episodes of Home and Away, newcomer Sonny (Ryan Bown) has been living fast and carefree on Remi’s (Adam Rowland) dime. Along the way, has developed a nice friendship with his girlfriend Bree (Juliet Love) who has been a listening ear to his troubles. But in an act of stupidity, Sonny misreads her generosity and kisses her! Suffice to say, he’s sent packing and access to Remi’s trust fund is quickly denied.

Sonny and Theo make a fast cash deal with a stranger. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Sonny loves Remi a lot but he’s also always been jealous of his charmed life,” Ryan, 31, explains to TV WEEK. “Things fall in his lap, and that eats away at Sonny – especially when he meets Bree. She’s smart, a nurse and gorgeous. That jealously gets the better of him and he makes a move on Bree and jeopardises his friendship with Remi.”

Determined to redeem himself, Sonny vows to pay back the money he owes Remi. But to do so sees strike a deal with a mysterious stranger who offers him a way to get fast money.

“He’s never been afraid of a little trouble to earn money,” Ryan, says. “That’s how he’s gotten by all these years.”

Wrangling in Theo (Matt Evans) to help, the pair arrive at a car junkyard and are introduced to Gage (Tom Wilson).

Sonny and Theo meet the leader of the gang, Gage. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Theo shakes Gage’s hand, instantly recognising the ‘Blood and Sand’ tattoo on his arm.

The ‘Blood and Sand’ tattoo is synonymous with the River Boys.(Cedit: Channel Seven)

His concern is quickly replaced with lust when he spots an attractive woman polishing a red sports car. She introduces herself as Lacey (Sophea Pennington) before playfully quizzing him about his car knowledge.

“Lacey is a bit of a bad girl and is the [only] girl in the gang,” Sophea, 22, says.

“And when she meets Theo, they have an instant attraction.”

After some flirty banter, Theo works up the courage to get her number. She hands it over happily – just as a fight breaks out in the garage.

Theo and Sonny watch as Gage steps in and takes control of the fight, wielding a metal wrench. However, Gage is soon cuddling up to the same woman who gave Theo her number.

Uh-oh. Better be careful, Theo!

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, Channel Seven, DRAMA

