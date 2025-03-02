Home and Away spoilers: Dean and Ziggy return!

Get ready for a big week, Home and Away fans – Dean and Ziggy are back!

In special upcoming episodes, the former Summer Bay couple, who left to start a new life in North Queensland, are stunned when Mack and Levi show up unannounced. But the warm climate does little to thaw out Dean’s icy judgement of their tricky relationship.

Ziggy is thrilled to see Mack and Levi. (Credit: Channel Seven)

After a tight embrace with sister Mack (Emily Weir), Dean (Patrick O’Connor) appears to shut down when she excitedly introduces him to Levi (Tristan Gorey).

He even rejects the gift they brought for baby Izzy. Sensing the tension, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) invites them inside.

“Dean knows about their whole relationship and he’s not happy about it,” Patrick tells TV WEEK.

Dean gives Levi a frosty welcome to the North Queensland tropics.(Credit: Channel Seven)

Before they can settle in, Levi is pelted with questions about his past marriage and infidelity that led him to be with Mack. Despite assuring them that he’s in the process of a divorce, his reasons fall on deaf ears and Mack storms out.

“Mack was hesitant to introduce Levi because of what happened but she’s been missing her family and wants Levi to be part of that,” Patrick says. “They want their relationship to be more serious.”

Mack’s excitement is quickly filled with dread when brother Dean starts asking the hard questions. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As Mack tries to push down her feelings back at the hotel, Ziggy fumes at Dean. Not only did he push away his family but he ruined their announcement. What could it be?

“Dean and Ziggy have got Izzy, they’re settled and have a family life,” Sophie, 32, says. “So, they’re ready to move on to the next chapter [of their lives].”

The next day, Ziggy and Dean try to make amends by inviting the couple on a road trip! But will time in close quarters bring them together or tear them apart?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

