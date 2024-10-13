  •  
Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor are making a grand return to Home and Away

Welcome home!
Home and Away fan favourites, Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor are returning in early 2025.

Reprising their roles as Ziggy Astoni and Dean Thompson, the actors will begin filming this month in the Whitsunday Region of tropical north Queensland.

(Credit: Seven)

“It feels so good to be home,” Sophie told Seven, with Patrick adding: “I can’t wait for the action, and for fans to see this storyline play out.”

So, why are we seeing the Summer Bay favourites once more? Unfortunately for fans, the network has not yet revealed the storyline for Ziggy and Dean.

However, it is highly likely that fans will meet little Izzy, the couple’s first baby together.

The characters then made the difficult decision to pack their bags and move to north Queensland so Dean could be closer to his son, Jai.

(Credit: Seven)

Sophie and Patrick entered the Australian drama separately but left together in March 2023. The former joined in 2017, while the latter entered in 2018.

Speaking of their exit in 2023 to TV Week, Sophie admitted it was “incredibly hard” to leave their characters behind.

”We have both done everything possible with our characters and it was time to start a new chapter,” Sophie said.

”It’s bittersweet and emotional, but we realise how lucky we are to have had such an incredible run.”

The lovebirds were just 24 years old when they started on Home and Away, and Patrick admitted he was ready to move on.

”It’s a huge commitment and a massive chunk of my life. I felt I changed into six different people in the time we were there,” he told TV Week.

There’s a lot of growth both as an actor and a person. It’s a great place to work, but I was ready [to move on].”

Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

