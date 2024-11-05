Beloved Australian actors Rebecca Breeds and Luke Mitchell have revealed the exciting news that they’re pregnant!

This will be the Home And Away lovebirds’ first child together.

Rebecca Breeds is pregnant! (Credit: Instagram)

“VERY excited to share baby Mitchell and @kangarooislandmovie coming sooooooooon! Thanks @adlfilmfest for having us and everyone who came to support us. 🙏🤍,” Rebecca shared in a post on Instagram.

Many fellow Home And Away stars were quick to flock to the comment section to congratulate her!

“Congratulations Bec and Luke! Very exciting news ❤️❤️,” Lynne McGranger wrote, while Todd Lasance commented, “Wooooo!!!!! Congratulations guys!!! So stoked for you both! 🎉🎉🎉.”

The pair have been together for 15 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Rebecca Breeds and Luke Mitchell have been together for nearly 15 years, and met on set.

Their off-screen romance has been one of fans’ favourites, and now they’re taking their relationship to the next level by announcing they’re welcoming a bundle of joy together.

The couple were living in the United States for many years, but have been back home in Australia for around three years.

“It’s been really, really nice just to ground ourselves and be back home. I finally have a garden – I’ve been wanting to have a vegetable garden for so long. So we’re literally putting down roots back home and that has been very soothing for the soul,” Rebecca previously told TV WEEK.

Congratulations to the happy couple! (Credit: Getty)

Speaking of their time overseas, she also shared, “It was really powerful to have someone who was your anchor and your home base, because it can be a very difficult experience, moving away from everything you’ve ever known. Our industry has a lot of pressure and a lot of highs and a lot of lows. It can be very lonely.”

“We know we always have each other, and that’s enough,” she added of their relationship.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

