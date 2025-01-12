We all recognise Georgie Parker, Ray Meagher, Ada Nicodemou, Lynne McGranger and Emily Symons for their iconic roles on Australian soap drama, Home And Away.
But there are plenty of new cast members on the series that have proved they’ve got the skills to make it big in Hollywood.
While we are not the gate keepers of the entertainment industry, we do keep one eye on the cast of Home And Away given the series has helped kickstart the careers of many actors and actresses including Chris Hemsworth, Isla Fisher and Heath Ledger.
No pressure right?
Continue scrolling to see all the new and fresh faces featuring on Home And Away.
Sophea Pennington & Ryan Bown
The first newbies to arrive in Summer Bay in 2025 was Sophea Pennington and Ryan Brown. Home and Away announced the news in a post to Instagram.
“Big waves are rolling into Summer Bay! 🌊 Say hello to Sophea Pennington and Ryan Bown, the newest arrivals making their mark early this year. Are you ready for the drama?”
Hailey Pinto
Making a “splashy entrance” into the peaceful town is Hailey Pinto as the newest member to the Fowler family. The H&A official Instagram account teased Hailey’s character to be Abigail Flower.
Cantona Stewart
The Bay is getting crowded! Newcomer Cantona Stewart will be joining the long list of Home and Away stars in mid-July 2024 as Perri.
“Keep your eyes peeled, because Perri is making waves,” the official Home and Away captioned the photo (above).
Prior to his Summer Bay debut, Cantona starred on Surviving Summer.
Matt Little
Guess whose back! A Home and Away promo confirmed Matt Little would be returning to the soap following his departure in 2017.
Matt portrayed VJ Patterson, who is returning to Summer Bay because his mum Leah (Ada Nicodemou) is walking down the aisle to wed Justin (James Stewart).
Joshua Orpin
Millie Ford
Millie Ford, 27, is known on social media for her hilarious videos. But now the popular Aussie TikTok star is joining the Home and Away crew as a guest character.
For Millie, who is pursuing a career in acting, this gig is a dream come true. However, she revealed little details about her character.
“But I will say it’s quite fun and we had the best time,” she told 7NEWS.com.au “I actually play an influencer, which is my real-life job, and everyone was laughing like, ‘This is just classic’.”
Courtney Clarke
The first new character to be hitting Summer Bay in 2024 was none other than Paper Dolls actress Courtney Clarke.
Courtney joins Home and Away as guest character Valerie, who was in the mental health clinic with Leah (Ada Nicodemou).
Tristan Gorey
Dr Levi arrived in Summer Bay., “racing to save a Home and Away favourite.”
The Cardiothoracic Surgeon is played by Australian actor Tristan Gorey, best known for his breakout role in the award-winning series Mystery Road: Origin.
Matilda Brown
Mali’s “promised wife” recently visited Summer Bay and she was ready to stir the pot.
In a clip shared to Home and Away’s Instagram, it was revealed the new character, Zara played by Matilda Brown could “reignite an old flame” with Mali and potentially ruin his relationship with Rose.
Jessica Redmayne
Harper Matheson, played by Jessica Redmayne, was announced in August 2023.
Ally Harris
Alongside Jessica is actress Ally Harris who plays Dana Matheson.
Angelina Thompson
Angelina, 26, plays musical talent Kirby in the soap opera.
Kyle Shilling
Kyle landed the role of surfer boy, Mali Hudson in early 2023. But he is also a talented hip hop artist known as BLACX.
Jacqui Purvis
Jacqui is an award-winning actress from Melbourne. Home And Away isn’t her first stint in the soap opera industry, as she starred on Neighbours in 2019.
In 2021, she began playing Felicity Newman.
Juliet Godwin
In August 2022, this Zimbabwean-born Aussie star made her debut as resident doctor Bree Cameron.
Stephanie Panozzo
This 29-year-old star, Stephanie made her first appearance in July 2022 as Eden Fowler.
Adam Rowland
After his sporting career was sadly cut short, Adam joined Home And Away in July 2022 as Remi Carter.
Kirsty Marillier
Kirsty first appeared on Home And Away in April 2022 as police officer Rose Delany.
Luke Van Os
In October 2021, Luke joined the Home And Away set as Xander Delany.
Do those blue eyes look familiar? Well they should because Luke is actually a cousin to Chris Hemsworth who also starred in the soap from 2004-2007.
Nicholas Cartwright
While Nicholas, 34, plays police officer Cash Newman, he has also served in the Australian Army before his shock career change.
Matt Evans
Matt, 26, is an actor and musician who landed the role of Theo Poulous on Home And Away.
But prior to his acting gig, he auditioned for singing competition series The Voice in 2019.
Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, on Channel 7 and 7 Plus.