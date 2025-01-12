We all recognise Georgie Parker, Ray Meagher, Ada Nicodemou, Lynne McGranger and Emily Symons for their iconic roles on Australian soap drama, Home And Away.

But there are plenty of new cast members on the series that have proved they’ve got the skills to make it big in Hollywood.

There are few Home And Away veterans. But who are the newbies? (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

While we are not the gate keepers of the entertainment industry, we do keep one eye on the cast of Home And Away given the series has helped kickstart the careers of many actors and actresses including Chris Hemsworth, Isla Fisher and Heath Ledger.

No pressure right?

Continue scrolling to see all the new and fresh faces featuring on Home And Away.

