Home And Away spoilers: Roo uncovers a deadly secret

Everyone in town has their suspicions about Eliza – everyone, that is, except Roo. Since her arrival in Summer Bay, the wayward teen has pulled the wool over her guardian’s eyes, playing hot and cold with her emotions. But that’s all set to change in Home And Away this week with a startling discovery.

Advertisement

Eliza (left) has been pulling the wool over Roo’s eyes. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Grieve)

Marilyn (Emily Symons) tries to convince Roo (Georgie Parker) that something is off with Eliza (Martha Kate Morgan), explaining that her former foster family are sure she set the fire that burnt down their home. Roo won’t be swayed but promises to hear them out.

“She doesn’t know much about Eliza but for the fact that the foster family she was with had their house burn down and Eliza needed somewhere to go,” Georgie, 60, tells TV WEEK of the character’s mysterious background. “She finds it hard to get a read on her.”

After making the call, Roo is no closer to knowing what to do. But her doubt is quickly replaced with guilt when Eliza learns she went behind her back – and, in turn, Roo fumes at Marilyn!

Advertisement

Marilyn is left shaken when her best intentions are turned against her. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Grieve)

Fed up, Marilyn takes Irene (Lynne McGranger) up on her offer to stay with her – but not before Eliza makes thinly veiled threats about her safety.

Alone in the house later that night, Roo considers her friend’s warnings. Hoping to quash her fears, she decides to search Eliza’s room. Just as she comes up empty, she spots Eliza’s beloved treasure box. Inside, Roo discovers a feather, money, a scratched-out photo, Alf’s (Ray Meagher) missing knife and a lighter…

Sensing danger, Roo turns to leave – only to find Eliza standing in the doorway! Has she underestimated the teen?

Advertisement

Also coming up in Home and Away:

After their adventurous trip to sunny Queensland, Mack and Levi are more in love than ever. But this week, a conversation about their future could see the couple’s relationship fall apart.

Upon their return to Summer Bay, Levi (Tristan Gorey) notices that his girlfriend, Mack (Emily Weir), is unusually quiet. The doctor assumes she is still dealing with the trauma of being taken hostage by escaped prisoners. But, in fact, it’s an issue closer to home: Mack wants to have a baby.

Levi doesn’t expect that Mack wants a baby. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Grieve)

After some continued prodding, Mack finally lets Levi in on her desire to start a family. Her hopes are quickly thwarted, however, when Levi implies that she’s simply reacting to Ziggy’s (Sophie Dillman) pregnancy and she may not really be ready.

Advertisement

But is that true or is Levi the one who’s having reservations in the relationship?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, Channel Seven and 7Plus

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use