Despite several warnings about mixing with the River Boys, Sonny can’t seem to get through to Theo. And now he realises how much trouble Theo’s in when he spies him kissing Lacey!

In Home And Away this week, Theo (Matt Evans) is caught up in street racing, convinced it will earn him big money. Sonny (Ryan Bown), however, is worried that he’s ignoring all the red flags and, more importantly, concerned what will happen if Theo doesn’t win for River Boy leader Gage (Tom Wilson). Theo is quick to dismiss his friend’s advice and even shows a hint of pride in his rebellion.

Theo and Lacey throw caution to the wind. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Greive)

“Gage has begun to trust Theo more and more, especially when he starts to earn good money for him,” Matt tells TV WEEK.

What Sonny doesn’t know is that Theo’s interests go beyond the track as his connection to Gage’s girlfriend, Lacey (Sophea Pennington), grows even stronger. But how far will it go before someone finds out?

“Theo doesn’t necessarily thrive on the danger [of his illegal activities] but he’s just too blinded by Lacey to see what’s going on around him,” Matt says.

Later that day, Sonny attempts to find Theo in the hope of convincing him to sell his car for money and back away from Gage. He’s worried about Theo and his part in it all.

As he wonders what to do next, he spots Theo and Lacey kissing in a car! Then, to his horror, he spies Kirby (Angelina Thomson) heading their way. Leaping into action, Sonny makes up a story to distract her.

Sonny is now aware of Theo’s secret, but how long can he protect his mate?

Also This Week…

Their relationship has been plagued with doubt from the very start. Now, as their wedding draws near, will it get the better of them?

Harper has a big decision to make. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Greive)

This week, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) continues to ignore the pleas of her sister to talk to Tane (Ethan Browne). The air between them is uncomfortable and Dana (Ally Harris) is certain Harper is making a mistake.

With a wedding rehearsal coming up, Dana and best man Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) are stunned to learn neither of them have prepared! As Harper mulls over Dana’s words, she comes across a photo of Tane and his ex-wife, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).

“Harper is coming to terms with the fact she deserves to be truly, deeply loved,” Jessica tells TV WEEK. “Her relationship with Tane seems to be loveless and lacks any passion, which is exactly what his relationship with Felicity resembled.”

Tane and Harper face their future. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Greive)

On the wedding day, Dana arrives to find Harper in her wedding dress cradling her baby bump. She looks beautiful but her face doesn’t show the excitement of a bride ready to get married. Will Harper back out?

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, Channel Seven and 7Plus

