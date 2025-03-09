Bowen, in tropical North Queensland’s sparkling Whitsunday Region, is a long way from Summer Bay. And yet, the area’s long stretches of sand and crystal blue waters are a perfect fit for Home And Away.

TV WEEK is on location in Bowen for filming of the series’ much-anticipated return of fan favourite characters Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor). We find the characters living happily with their daughter, Izzy (Aluna Ruby and Harlow May Duff), in North Queensland, where a surprise visit from Mack (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) turns their world upside down.

While the surrounds certainly look like paradise, there’s no doubt the shoot in the searing sunshine is tough for cast and crew.

“The extreme heat and humidity definitely make this shoot a challenging one,” Tristan, 29, tells TV WEEK.

Emily, 34, adds that shooting some of the action scenes, which take the characters into the Queensland cane fields, are akin to being “in a sauna”. And filming ocean scenes are tricky, she says, due to the strong tide.

“However, everyone rallies,” Emily assures us.

The actress has relished the chance to reunite with Sophie and Patrick, who left the show in 2023.

“In some ways, it feels like not a moment has passed,” she says. “We all just picked up exactly where we left off.”

Equally, Patrick was enthusiastic about returning to the show to play River Boy Dean.

“It was like returning home!” he says.

But what about that North Queensland heat? No doubt that was challenging for Patrick and partner Sophie, who left Australia to travel the world after leaving the show in 2023.

“Sophie and I are both from Queensland, and after living in London the last two years, the heat was a welcome change!

“Not to mention just how beautiful it is up in the Whitsundays. The people were lovely and it was great to see the cast and crew of Home And Away.”

Series producer Lucy Addario says the H&A production team is “always striving” to make location shoots look and feel different to Sydney’s Palm Beach. They’ve definitely achieved that.

It all adds up to what Tristan describes as “an absolute killer” story for fans.

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus

