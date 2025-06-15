The nominees for the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards have been revealed, and so too have the voting polls.

Advertisement

Some of Australia’s favourite have been nominated, including your favourite television program, news presenters, actors and comedians.

(Credit: Getty)

But how do you cast your vote?

Well, we might be biased but it is our favourite night of the year so we naturally have all the details on the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Advertisement

How to vote in the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards:

Voting for the 65th TV WEEK Logies opens on 9am AEST on June 16, 2025, however, the closing times vary for the categories.

Voting will close 7pm AEST Friday, August 1, 2025 for all categories excluding the Bert Newton Award for the Most Popular Presenter, Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent and the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Reporter which will close 7:30pm AEST Sunday, August 3 – the night of the Logies.

Additionally, voting for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television will close Sunday, August 3, 2025 at 10:30pm AEST.

All voting for the 23 categories in this year’s ceremony will be online. To cast your vote, click here.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

Who are the nominees in the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards?

All the nominees have been revealed for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards have been revealed, and oh boy, this year is an impressive line up!

Fan-favourite series, Colin From Accounts has been nominated for Best Scripted Comedy with many of its stars including Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer being nominated for various other categories.

The stars of Netflix’s Territory have dominated the TV WEEK Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in A Drama with three of the six nominees.

Advertisement

As for the Gold Logie nominees, we are obsessed! The nominees including Ally Langdon, Hamish Blake, Julia Morris, Lisa Millar, Lynne McGranger, Poh Ling Yeow, and Sonia Kruger.

To read the full list of nominees for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, click here.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.