The nominees for the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards have been revealed, and so too have the voting polls.
Some of Australia’s favourite have been nominated, including your favourite television program, news presenters, actors and comedians.
But how do you cast your vote?
Well, we might be biased but it is our favourite night of the year so we naturally have all the details on the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards.
How to vote in the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards:
Voting for the 65th TV WEEK Logies opens on 9am AEST on June 16, 2025, however, the closing times vary for the categories.
Voting will close 7pm AEST Friday, August 1, 2025 for all categories excluding the Bert Newton Award for the Most Popular Presenter, Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent and the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Reporter which will close 7:30pm AEST Sunday, August 3 – the night of the Logies.
Additionally, voting for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television will close Sunday, August 3, 2025 at 10:30pm AEST.
All voting for the 23 categories in this year’s ceremony will be online. To cast your vote, click here.
Who are the nominees in the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards?
All the nominees have been revealed for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards have been revealed, and oh boy, this year is an impressive line up!
Fan-favourite series, Colin From Accounts has been nominated for Best Scripted Comedy with many of its stars including Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer being nominated for various other categories.
The stars of Netflix’s Territory have dominated the TV WEEK Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in A Drama with three of the six nominees.
As for the Gold Logie nominees, we are obsessed! The nominees including Ally Langdon, Hamish Blake, Julia Morris, Lisa Millar, Lynne McGranger, Poh Ling Yeow, and Sonia Kruger.
To read the full list of nominees for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, click here.