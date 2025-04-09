Colin from Accounts has been renewed for a third season, and fans are already excited about what the future holds for our favourite chaotic duo, Gordon and Ashley.

Portrayed by real-life husband and wife duo Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, the second season picked up from where we left them – living together and completely dogless.

That’s right, everyone’s favourite pooch was snatched away from his (rightful?) owners and taken on by a new family, with Gordon and Ashley desperately trying to get him back.

After that second season finale, fans have been constantly asking about a new season.

Image: Binge

Will there be a third season of Colin from Accounts?

In April, Binge confirmed the third season with Patrick and Harriet sharing their excitement in a statement from the streaming service.

“We’re VERY excited to bring you season three of our show,” Harriet and Patrick told the streaming service.

“To be honest, with the way we ended season two it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won’t leave you hanging like that again. Probably.”

The stars of Colin from Accounts have always been hopeful that fans will see more from this bunch.

“Let’s get about 10 seasons,” Emma Harvie told TV WEEK at the red-carpet premiere of season two. “I mean, fingers crossed we’re going to get to season three, but why stop?”

Patrick feels the same it seems, hoping to see the show stretch out across 17 seasons (in good humour of course), but his wife on the other hand would much prefer to keep it short and sweet.

“It would be nice to leave people wanting more,” Harriet said. “That being said, we can’t finish it too, because once people see episode eight, they’re going to be mad.”

We can only assume there’s a juicy cliffhanger waiting for us at the pointy end of season two – which surely means we’ll be getting a third.

“We’re going to keep going,” Patrick teased. “We’re going to keep going a little bit.”

Image: Binge

What happens in Colin from Accounts season two?

In season two Ash and Gordon are now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog, Colin, back from his new owners.

But that’s only the beginning for the couple as there are many more hurdles waiting for them as they find out more about each other, for better and worse

“It’s similar to season one, but more so,” said Patrick. “We just do more, we go further with it and it’s funnier. I also think it’s got more pathos as well – we get more heartbreak in there or we’ll get bigger laughs and sucker punch you with a little bit of heartbreak.”

Who is cast in Colin from Accounts?

Starring as our two lovebirds Gordon and Ashely are of course Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, respectively.

Joining them are reoccurring cast members Helen Thomson, Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo and Tai Hara.

Image: Binge

For season two, we’ll see new faces in Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, Lynne Porteous and John Howard.

Where to watch Colin from Accounts in Australia

Currently, all episodes of Colin from Accounts season one and two are available to watch on Foxtel Now in Australia.

Stream Colin From Accounts on Foxtel Now from $35/mth, with a 10-day free trial.

