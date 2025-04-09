Colin from Accounts is your typical ‘boy meets girl, girl meets boy’ type of love story, except for the part when the girl flashes the boy… and all hell breaks loose.

In this classic rom-com, the term ‘meet cute’ takes on a whole new meaning as romance blooms under the most unlikely of circumstances.

When Ashley decides to flash Gordon, a complete stranger, as he’s driving, she has no idea that he would, in turn, accidentally run over a dog – thrusting new responsibilities onto the pair.

The show was an instant hit with viewers and critics alike – picking up three TV WEEK Logie Awards for Most Outstanding Comedy Program, Most Outstanding Actor and Most Outstanding Actress.

“This feels amazing, I’m in a bit of shock, but I’m really glad, I think I was quietly hoping as you would be,” Harriet Dyer, who plays Ashley, told TV WEEK moments after winning.

Patrick and Harriet star as Gordon and Ashley. (Credit: Binge)

Here, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about Colin from Accounts, including where and when you can stream it.

And you better stream it soon – because a third season is officially on the way! Read more on the upcoming season here.

“We’re VERY excited to bring you season three of our show. To be honest, with the way we ended season two, it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won’t leave you hanging like that again. Probably,” Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer said in a statement.

What is Colin from Accounts about?

As per the synopsis, the hit series centres on Ashley and Gordon, two single-ish, complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

“Colin from Accounts is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together.”

Patrick and Harriet, who are married in real life and are both executive producers on the show, star as the two love interests and spoke with TV WEEK at the world premiere event for Colin from Accounts.

“It’s not a given that people who are married will have chemistry on screen,” Harriet said of creating a new love story together, as Patrick added, “They might have spent it all in real life.”

“But there seems to be some chemistry still left in the cannon, and it seems that it works,” she said, “because we know we do in real life, but it’s a different thing for it to translate.”

“We make each other laugh, and that’s what these characters definitely do.” (Credit: Binge)

Patrick continued: “To put it on screen, we just met and we’re just falling for each other – when really we know each other pretty well.”

While the flashing and the road incident in the series are entirely fiction, the pair did draw inspiration from their own real-life stories, including a certain opening scene in episode two of season one.

“Something happens at the start of the second episode that my friend did, and so she’ll watch it and be like, ‘Oh my god, Harriet, I wanna be paid for that’,” Harriet joked.

“So we’ve stolen a lot of stuff, and we apologise to anybody who recognises themselves in this,” Patrick said.

“But from our own relationship, we’ve stolen the way we have a shared frequency, we make each other laugh, and that’s what these characters definitely do.”

The hit series is back for another season. (Credit: Binge)

Who is cast in Colin from Accounts?

The series stars Patrick Brammall (No Activity, A Moody Christmas) and Harriet Dyer (Wakefield, The Invisible Man) as Gordon and Ashley, respectively.

Joining them are Helen Thomson (Rake, Elvis), Emma Harvie (Frayed, Diary of an Uber Driver), Genevieve Hegney (Young Rock, Doctor Doctor), Michael Logo (Love Me, Why Are you Like This), and Tai Hara (Hyde and Seek, Home and Away).

For season two, we saw new faces in Celeste Barber (Wellmania, The Letdown), Virginia Gay (Savage River, Safe Home), Justin Rosniak (The Surfer, Mr Inbetween), Lynne Porteous (Home and Away, The Commons) and John Howard (SeaChange, The Merger).

Where to watch Colin from Accounts in Australia

Colin from Accounts, which took home Most Outstanding Comedy Program at the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards, is available to watch with all episodes now on Foxtel.

Stream Colin from Accounts on Foxtel Now from $35/mth, with a 10-day free trial.

