If everything good comes it two, then we can put faith former Home and Away’s Tai Hara and Hi-5’s Fely Irvine.

Two years after a romantic proposal at a wintry Scottish castle, the television sweethearts said ‘I do’ in a beautiful clifftop wedding ceremony – four years after the anniversary of their meeting.

(Image: Instagram)

On February 6, 2017, Tai shared an image with his at-the-time new wife with the caption: “Nothing compares.”

Tai and Fely met while auditioning for Australia’s child entertainment group, Hi-5 roughly in 2013. Fely landed the role, but Tai did not and despite this, there was no bad blood between the pair in fact there was only a spark.

“We seem to do everything in two-year intervals,” Fely told New Idea in 2017. “Perhaps there will be a baby in another two years!”

Kid-free, the pair travelled the globe with Tai regularly sharing photos from their adventures to Instagram. They didn’t take a moment to rest until 2020 when Fely was revealed to be pregnant with their first child.

The pair announced the news with a heart-warming video of Fely singing while Tai played the guitar, when it faded out to the message: “Can’t wait to meet you baby irvine hara.”

On October 15, 2020, Tai announced the arrival of his daughter Chi.

A few months after celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary, Fely shared they were expecting a new addition to the family. January 27, 2023, Tai announced the baby boys arrival, “our little summer baby, Soleil.”

Tai and Fely are no doubt experiencing many ‘firsts’ as parents, but as a couple, they experienced the first time working together on Colin From Accounts.

In the Binge comedy series, Tai plays Ashley’s (Harriet Dyer) ex-boyfriend, James. In the first season, his character shared a sneaky kiss with nurse, Tessa played by his real-life wife.

(Image: Instagram)

“Fel and I actually haven’t had the chance to work together professionally, so it was our first chance to do that. It was absolutely amazing,” Tai told news.com.au.

“It’s always so much fun to get to do anything with the person you love… That was a bit of fun too, a little bit of role-play there.”

With Tai and Fely having shared so many beautiful moments as a couple and family to Instagram, we have collected our favourite. Continue scrolling to see the photos.

