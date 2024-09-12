They’re the low-key couple who swapped the glamour of Hollywood to set up home and start a family in Byron Bay, and now Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have possibly the most gorgeous family in the world.
With three kids in tow – India, 12, and ten-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan – the couple make parenting look surprisingly easy in their Aussie beach oasis.
Big call you say? Well, take a peek inside the family’s photo album below and try not to melt on the spot.
Amid all the mayhem of raising three kids, Chris and Elsa find plenty of time for one-on-one moments with each of their rugrats – and each other.
From the superhero dad teaching his kids practical skills like gardening and fishing to the Spanish actress and her mini-me daughter wearing identical outfits to the markets, we take a look back at this sunny-haired family’s most beautiful moments.
Keep scrolling for Chris and Elsa’s cutest family moments!
Chris, Elsa and their twin boys Sasha and Tristan stepped out at the Australian premiere of Transformers One on 11 September when the God of Thunder opened up about keeping the peace in their home.
“They’re constantly going from friends to enemies, you know?” Chris said in an interview.
“It’s kind of what siblings do. It’s pretty similar to how it was in my household [growing up],” Chris, who grew up with two brothers – Luke Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth, continued.
“As long as they end up back friends then, you know, you gotta kind of give it space.”
However, Chris does admit that he has a trick he uses to keep his kids from conflict in the first place – “We’re just trying to keep our kids active,” he said.
“They’re nicer to each other when they’re having fun and having a good time and outdoors and surfing and fishing and doing stuff.
“It’s when they’re sitting around, you know, bored, they become problematic.”
While on holiday, Chris mentioned that his son doesn’t call him Dad.
“If you’re wondering why my son calls me Chris it’s because I’m his BFF and true mates don’t call each other dad.” Chris wrote under an Instagram post.
Fiji Family vacation!
Chris, Elsa and the kids headed off to Fiji just before Christmas 2023.
Chris shared a series of videos to Instagram of them enjoying a hot summer night on the island. Captioned, “Where the Kava flows as steady as the surf! Bula! 🤙”.
Talk about a throwback! Chris shared this adorable snap with daughter India on the set of the first Thor movie when she was juts a baby, followed by…
… this adorable photo snapped on the set of Thor: Love And Thunder where India made her acting debut.
He captioned the sweet pictures: “Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero.”
Chris Hemsworth Thor Love and Thunder
While attending the Australian premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022, Chris and Elsa dazzled on the red carpet with their twin sons Sasha and Tristan. The adorable family complemented each other perfectly with their black outfits.
The family made Elsa feel extra special with breakfast in bed on Mother’s Day, Chris captioning this sweet snap: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the brilliant mums out there!!”
This snap from the family’s tropical holiday in April proves India is already turning into her mum’s little mini-me.
Just like dad! Chris marked his twins’ eighth birthdays in 2022 with this adorable throwback of them all dressed up as his character Thor.
“Happy birthday to my two beautiful boys! I can’t believe you are 8. So many adventures together and so many more to come. You make me a better person every day,” Elsa penned on the big day.
“This was a full body and emotionally taxing workout specifically designed for parents. It didn’t make the cut.”
Elsa caught Chris sleeping on the job in September 2021. Being a famous actor and a dad is hard work!
The kids helped make Chris a very Aussie surfer cake for his birthday in August 2021.
Chris Hemsworth takes his kids surfing
“Fun family day in the dirt,” Chris captioned this pic of the whole clan.
Not every dad can say their biceps are as big as their children’s heads!
This sweet throwback of Elsa and the kids was Chris’ way of celebrating her hard work for Mother’s Day in 2021.
India certainly inherited her dad’s advenurous side! He captioned this snap, “Just a couple ol mates goin for a Sunday cruise.”
Chris Hemsworth having a cheeky sunday drive cruise with his son
As if we needed another reminder of how fit this family is – you could spot those abs from outer space!
Outback dad! Chris made the most of some time off in July 2020 and took the kids on a trip around the Aussie coast.
Elsa horse
What a sunset!
Elsa and India
Before the pandemic, Elsa and daughter India took a girls’ trip.
Elsa and kids
We adore this candid snap of Elsa and the kids – reckon Chris was behind the lens?
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and kids do some gardening
Face paint
Who doesn’t like a bit of face painting?
Horsy
“When your daughter asks you for a horsy! 👏” Chris Hemsworth truly is a superdad.
Drawing
The Hemsworth/Pataky kids are a creative bunch!
Bed
How cute is this? Elsa shared a snap of twins Sasha and Tristan all tucked up in bed with their papa.
Halloween
Imagine if these guys came trick or treating at your door! Elsa and the kids looked suitably spooky for Halloween.
Injury
“Nobody tells you how much it hurts when your kids get hurt,” Elsa captioned this picture on Instagram, while adding the hashtags: #comingoutofhospital’, #bravelikedaddy and #don’tlookatme.
Chris Hemsworth dances with Elsa Pataky on her birthday
camels
The Hemsworth-Pataky clan manage to make even this look cool.
Birthday
Even Hollywood stars have awkward moments. Chris revealed on Instagram that shortly after this photo was taken for his birthday, “my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles.” Ouch!
beach fire
Elsa shows her twin boys and family friend’s kids how to build a beach fire.
couple shot
Content parents, Chris and Elsa are smiling ear to ear on their family’s camping trip. (We would be too!)
bbq
Chris, cooking up the family spread, can’t help but gloat about his flip-and-fry skills! “Camping adventures in @australia killing it on the bbq!!” he captioned this snap on Instagram.
surfing
Thor has his superhero-in-training tagging along for a ride.
fishing
Chris, Elsa and their cute clan have been taking in the best of picturesque Kangaroo Island while the outdoorsy dad promotes Australian tourism. “Koalas, snakes, sea lions, dolphins, check out #kangarooisland, another amazing place to visit in @australia,” the actor and Australian tourism ambassador captioned a series of holiday snaps.
chris and kids seal bay
Chris and one of his kiddies observe seals lapping up the sunshine on Seal Bay situated on the south coast of Kanagroo Island.
Elsa beach
Spanish actress Elsa, 41, relishes the last days of a summer holiday at The Pass Beach with her tiny tots.
holding hands
They’re inseparable! The adoring mum captured this too-cute moment of her sunny-haired twins Sasha and Tristan holding hands as they head off on an adventure together.
Dads home
India and twins Sasha and Tristan smother dad Chris in cuddles on his return home. “Papa is back!!” The tiny clans’ mum captioned the cute pic.
elsa and daughter
Elsa and her boho-babe India step out to the Byron Bay Farmer’s Markets in matching outfits.
Chris Hemsworth on His Children
Thor
It’s bring your kids to work day on the set of Thor Agnarok! Chris shows his progeny what a day-in-the-office is like.
elsa and kids
The Spanish actress and her clan take in the stunning sights of their hometown, Byron Bay.
calvin harris
They go everywhere together! Elsa cradles one of her littlies as they enjoy music festival Splendour In The Grass as a family in their hometown of Byron Bay.
Christmas
A classic Aussie Christmas. The festive scene at the Hemsworth-Pataky household looks very familiar.
Gardening
They’re a down-to-earth family. Chris brushes the kids up on some gardening skills.
clapping daddy
Go, Daddy! Tristan, Sasha and India support their superhero dad from home. “My little fan club cheering me on,” Chris wrote alongside the family snap.
holding hands
Be still our beating hearts – look at these two! Proud dad Chris posted this sweet snap of his mini-mes to Instagram with the caption: “My son said to his brother ‘Tristan hold my hand so you don’t get eaten by a crocodile’ #mykids #littlelegends @australia #byronbay.”
”Felt like a kid at the Billy Cart racing Bungalow,” Elsa shared to her Instagram!
In Thor: Love and Thunder Chris’s real life daughter India Rose played his fictional daughter Love, adopted from the movie’s main villain Gorr the God Butcher.
”So proud of my boys! Two gold medals each in Jiu Jitsu, after lots of training and tears sometimes!” Elsa shared to her Instagram.
Family, friends and snow!
India Rose is quite the horse rider! The 11 year old compets in equestrian events, following in the footsteps of her mum who has written on her Instagram that India will soon be ”much etter than me in a blink!”