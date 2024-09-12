They’re the low-key couple who swapped the glamour of Hollywood to set up home and start a family in Byron Bay, and now Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have possibly the most gorgeous family in the world.

With three kids in tow – India, 12, and ten-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan – the couple make parenting look surprisingly easy in their Aussie beach oasis.

Big call you say? Well, take a peek inside the family’s photo album below and try not to melt on the spot.

Amid all the mayhem of raising three kids, Chris and Elsa find plenty of time for one-on-one moments with each of their rugrats – and each other.

From the superhero dad teaching his kids practical skills like gardening and fishing to the Spanish actress and her mini-me daughter wearing identical outfits to the markets, we take a look back at this sunny-haired family’s most beautiful moments.

Keep scrolling for Chris and Elsa’s cutest family moments!