While Elizabeth Debicki typically arrives at red carpet events solo, the young Australian actress is not single and is currently dating Kristian Rasmussen.

But what do we know about Kristian?

Elizabeth is rising in the ranks of Hollywood for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown, despite her status, there isn’t much the public knows about her partner.

“I’ve always been a private person. I feel like the thing I want out in the world is my work and I’ve always believed—and it’s the way I approach my work—that me and the work are separate,” Elizabeth told Vogue Australia in 2018.

“I think that people with social media can blur it so beautifully, and I respect that, but it’s not really how I am and I just want the work to speak and people to receive it the way they will without anything influencing it. I just want people to know me for my work.”

The pair were first linked in November 2022 after the Daily Mail published images of the pair walking hand-in-hand and kissing in London, England. The following day, Kristian accompanied her to The Crown’s season five premiere red carpet, hosted at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

As for how they met, however, remains privy information.

Elizabeth is often seeing posing on the red carpet alone, however, that doesn’t mean she is attending these events solo – her partner Kristian is an incredibly stealthy man.

They were last spotted wandering around London in February 2023, the same month they attended the SAG Awards together.

Elizabeth Debicki with co-star Humayun Saeed and boyfriend Kristian Rasmussen at the premiere of #TheCrown season 5. pic.twitter.com/kZXiQckAcp — Elizabeth Debicki Source (@EdebickiSource) November 10, 2022

However, upon receiving the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her incredible performance in The Crown, Elizabeth thanked her partner, hinting he was actually in attendance at the ceremony but was – once again – in stealth mode.

“Thank you so much,” she said on stage. “Thank you to the creatives of this show for trusting me with this part, to our cast and crew, to my beautiful pretend children, to my mom and my dad and Kush and Tommy who are in Australia, hoping that they’re in their pajamas watching this.”

“My partner Kristian who said don’t thank me so that I’m not on television but I’m gonna thank you anyway. Who else? Goodness, maybe that’s it… this is just astonishing to me!”

