Sam Mac was destined to be a dad and these photos with his and Rebecca James’ daughter Margot prove it

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac is known for his infectious humour and cheeky antics on TV, so it’s no surprise he’s taken to fatherhood with his signature mischievous charm.

Advertisement

He and girlfriend Rebecca James welcomed their first child together in September 2022, naming her Margot Grace McMillan – though we’re pretty sure the name wasn’t inspired by Aussie actress Margot Robbie.

From the moment baby Margot arrived, Sam’s whole world shifted and he’s been totally devoted to his baby girl ever since.

Sam is a doting dad to Margot. (Image: Supplied)

He and Bec introduced her to the world on Sunrise just a few days after she arrived and it was clear the TV personality was completely smitten.

Advertisement

“This is little Margot. She was born two days ago. She’s absolutely captured us just so quickly,” he gushed of his first child.

“It’s been the most incredible few days and you feel a little bit strange in the sense that there are 7.5 billion people on the planet but for you, this is a miracle for you. We are over the moon.”

In November 2023, Sam revealed he would be temporarily stepping away from Sunrise with one month of parental leave.

“It’s my turn to be getting Margot up, feed her and basically becoming her personal assistant/servant,” he joked to 7Life.

Advertisement

“[Rebecca’s] been thinking about it for the past few months and now that Margot is over a year old she’s ready to properly get back into the workforce.”

Now, Margot has a sibling! The newest addition to the family arrived August 2024. Plus, Sam popped the question – it’s a big year for the family.

Keep up with all of Margot’s milestones and Sam’s first weeks, months and years as a dad with the photos below.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use