Sam Mac was destined to be a dad and these photos with his and Rebecca James’ daughter Margot prove it

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac is known for his infectious humour and cheeky antics on TV, so it’s no surprise he’s taken to fatherhood with his signature mischievous charm.
He and girlfriend Rebecca James welcomed their first child together in September 2022, naming her Margot Grace McMillan – though we’re pretty sure the name wasn’t inspired by Aussie actress Margot Robbie.
From the moment baby Margot arrived, Sam’s whole world shifted and he’s been totally devoted to his baby girl ever since.
He and Bec introduced her to the world on Sunrise just a few days after she arrived and it was clear the TV personality was completely smitten.
“This is little Margot. She was born two days ago. She’s absolutely captured us just so quickly,” he gushed of his first child.
“It’s been the most incredible few days and you feel a little bit strange in the sense that there are 7.5 billion people on the planet but for you, this is a miracle for you. We are over the moon.”
In November 2023, Sam revealed he would be temporarily stepping away from Sunrise with one month of parental leave.
“It’s my turn to be getting Margot up, feed her and basically becoming her personal assistant/servant,” he joked to 7Life.
“[Rebecca’s] been thinking about it for the past few months and now that Margot is over a year old she’s ready to properly get back into the workforce.”
Now, Margot has a sibling! The newest addition to the family arrived August 2024. Plus, Sam popped the question – it’s a big year for the family.
Keep up with all of Margot’s milestones and Sam’s first weeks, months and years as a dad with the photos below.
Little Margot isn’t so little anymore as she celebrates her second birthday. Sam celebrated her birthday by continuing the tradition of playing the guitar with Margot sitting on top.
“My annual tradition of serenading Margot on the guitar lives to fight another year,” he wrote on Instagram. “Am I being overly optimistic to think she’ll still be up for laying on the guitar when she’s 16?”
The pregnancy photoshoot was going well, until Sam looked a little closer and saw himself (with no pants) in the mirror.
“Genuinely felt I’d nailed the perfect moody pregnancy shot…until I had a closer look 👀,” he captioned the photo, before continuing to wish his fiance a happy birthday.
“Happy Birthday (for yday) to my darling @rebeccajames_stylist 🎂🤍 That little baby in your belly is about to win the lottery of life scoring you as a Mumma (& me as a Photographer 😎📸).”
In June 2024, Sam shared a heart-warming video of little Margot singing along with her dad.
“Tonight as I was putting Margot to sleep, she decided to join the singalong. I’ve been singing this song to her since she was just a few days old. I’ve sung it to her hundreds of times & now I know she was listening the whole time,” he wrote on the video.
“One day her little voice won’t be so little.
“It’s also a humble brag that my one year old can sing The Beatles,” he concluded.
In early November, Sam revealed he would be taking “Dad Leave” to spend more quality time with Margot while Rebecca returned to work. A month later, the young dad gave five reasons why he would recommend taking the leave if possible.
“Every morning you get to gently open that door, turn on the dim light & see her first smile of the day 😊🤍(Sadly, it’s often followed by the first nappy change of the day 🤢),” he began.
Sam continued to reveal “uninterrupted 1on1 time” which can help dads feeling “on the outer,” knowing every park within a 2km radius, and being “fully present” for all the little milestones.
“You’ll start to truly understand what your partner goes through each day. & you’ll probably enter a new stratosphere of appreciation & admiration for them. I salute you @rebeccajames_stylist 🙌🏼,” he wrote.
First time Margot has ever played on a swing and she seems to be loving it!
“I hope as the years tick by, she never loses that joyous full-faced unapologetic beaming smile 😆 Nothing makes me happier! Although, Ideally it’s with a few more teeth in the future,” Sam captioned the adorable pic.
In early September, Sam celebrated Margot’s first birthday with a heartfelt video describing all her firsts including the first time she went on a plane, the first time she slept in her bed, the first time she laughed and more.
Watch the video below to see all Margot’s firsts.
“No Regrets, No Remorse, Zero Z’s Given” for the new parents.
Margot was looking super cool in front of Santa.
“Be like Margot n stay cool this Christmas dudes,” Sam wrote on Instagram.
The whole family looks incredible as Margot celebrated her first Christmas!
“It blows my mind to think that on Christmas Day last year we didn’t even know this little Milk Monster was on our horizon,” Sam wrote on Instagram.
“Now, here we are a year later celebrating our first Christmas as a family & look at her, she gave us a smile! (Or she may have just been mid-burp but whatever, we’ll take it).”
Another adorable snap from the families travels down the Great Ocean Road! At least this time little Margot is awake.
We can’t tell if Margot is loving or hating all the cuddles!
If this isn’t the cutest smile you’ve seen, you are lying! Little did Margot know that her dad was leaving her to visit South Africa for work.
At her six month mark, Sam shared a sweet message (and smiley snap to match) to his Instagram:
“Watching you achieve each little milestone is bringing such immense joy to your Mum & I. The first time you rolled over, first time holding the bottle, first time sitting unassisted & my personal favourite, your first giggle. There’s no better sound in the world. Please never lose that giggle,” he wrote.
“I promise to continue my flabbergasted fly impression to bring it on. Some babies are satisfied with raspberries to prompt the lolz, but you require something much more strenuous (& potentially heart attack inducing) from your parents. I respect that.
“Your little personality is starting to shine through. You’re sweet & gentle. Sometimes shy. But also loud & rambunctious when we aren’t fulfilling your demands (of which there’s many) #Diva
“You’re a little adventurer. You’ve already taken 8 domestic flights! I’m sure there’s no prouder moment for any father than the day you watch your child secure lounge access ✈️ hang in there bubba. I believe in you.
“I love singing to you in the bath, I love eating your feet, & I love watching you fall asleep on my chest: If I said these things to an adult I’d sound like a serial killer, but with you it’s just perfect. & legal. Phew.
“Thank you for bringing the magic to our lives little Margot. Mum & I love you so very very much. Xx
Margot wasn’t all smiles for the New Years Eve fireworks… “When the breast milk & fireworks kick in at the exact same time,” the young dad wrote on Instagram.
She’s stolen hearts in Australia, now Margot is undoubtedly stealing everyone’s hearts in Europe as the family attend Bec’s brothers wedding in Italy.
Sam shared this adorable picture to his Instagram to celebrate Margot’s first month in the world!
“You are the most important person in our world. We both can’t stop staring at you. Your tiny fingers, your little ear lobes, the fat rolls on your neck. Every part of you is perfect to us.”
Margot’s not happy! Bec managed to catch the hilarious moment the two-week-old accidentally flipped her dad the bird. Sam joked: “Margot is 2 weeks old today… & she’s just given me my first performance review.”
Loretta McMillan couldn’t hold her emotions in as she met her granddaughter in late September, Sam snapping this sweet photo of his mum and baby girl.
After a long nine months without a drop of alcohol, Bec was excited to enjoy a (giant) glass of vino with her baby girl.
Sam and Bec were “hopelessly in love” from the moment they got to take their daughter home, and it was quickly apparent that Margot had inherited her dad’s expressive face. “Did someone order a slightly judgemental burrito with extra side eye?” Sam joked with this photo.
“I’m the happiest man on the planet right now. If anyone needs me, my schedule for the next little while will be looking in awe at Bec, looking in awe at Margot, crying & repeat. I’m a Dad! #MacDaddy”
He also heaped praise onto Rebecca, calling her a “warrior” for bringing their girl into the world. “@rebeccajames_stylist was (& is) a warrior. I will never forget what she endured over the past 9 months, & particularly the past few days for our little family. Unbelievable strength. What a woman,” Sam wrote.
Margot Grace McMillan arrived happy and healthy on September 11, 2022. Sam shared this photo to announce his daughter’s arrival alongside the caption: “This is a love I never even knew existed. I’m overwhelmed & still processing it all right now. My girls. Wow.”
Sam Mac and Bec James’ pregnancy video
Sam Mac and partner Rebecca James announced they were expecting their first child together with this hilarious snap in April 2022, which Sam captioned: “Wowsers! Mini Mac coming soon & Bec just can’t wipe the joy off her face.”