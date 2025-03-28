Brooke Shields is an American actress and model who shares two grown-up daughters with her husband Chris Henchy.

Sharing on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Brooke spoke on having 21 and 18-year-old daughters, “I was like, ‘For your whole life, I’ve told you what to do, what to eat when to eat, when not to eat, clothing, who’re your friends.’

Brooke was explaining to her daughter. “‘Now I’m meeting you, so you have got to give me a bit of a grace period so that I can get to know you as this young adult.’”

We have put together everything to know about Rowan and Grier.

(Credit: Instagram) Rowan Francis Henchy 21 Brooke and Chris welcomed their first daughter Rowan in 2003 on May 15. The pair have grown up very close, with Rowan accompanying her mum on many the red carpet. For her prom, the pair even shared wardrobes, with Rowan wearing her mum’s Golden Globes dress from the ’90s, with Brooke writing on her Instagram, “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom. Proud mama!” In August 2021, Rowan attended University at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The pair even reportedly share matching tattoos which are little ladybugs in honour of Rowan’s university graduation and her childhood nickname, ‘Little Bug.’ (Credit: Getty) Grier Hammond Henchy 18 The pair welcomed their second daughter, Grier Hammon Henchy on April 18, 2006, in Los Angeles. Like her older sister, Grier has attended events and red carpets with her mum and is even pursuing a career in modeling. When speaking with People magazine in November 2021 about her daughter’s love for fashion, Brooke shared, “If I want to know where anything good that I have is, and I can’t find it in my closet, I know exactly where to find it. It’s her!” As her modeling career started to pick up, Brooke spoke on Live with Kelly and Mark sharing, “I finally had to give in and say, ‘If you’re gonna do this, I’m not gonna be your manager. You’re going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable. You’re gonna listen to me. And you’re going to college,'” Grier is currently a freshman at Wake Forest University the same Uni as her sister.

