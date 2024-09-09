The ultimate “funcle”! Robert Irwin and his niece Grace Warrior Powell’s sweet bond is one for the ages

With just one quick look on Instagram, it’s easy to see why Robert Irwin is a self-described “funcle” to his beloved niece Grace Warrior Powell.

Since his older sister Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace back in March 2021, 20-year-old Robert has been absolutely besotted by his adorable niece.

From evening strolls around Australia Zoo to helping Grace take her first steps, Robert has been joined at the hip to the three-year-old.

