The ultimate “funcle”! Robert Irwin and his niece Grace Warrior Powell’s sweet bond is one for the ages

With just one quick look on Instagram, it’s easy to see why Robert Irwin is a self-described “funcle” to his beloved niece Grace Warrior Powell.
Since his older sister Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace back in March 2021, 20-year-old Robert has been absolutely besotted by his adorable niece.
From evening strolls around Australia Zoo to helping Grace take her first steps, Robert has been joined at the hip to the three-year-old.
“Uncle life for me! ☺️,” Robert captioned this adorable post in September 2024.
Robert shared his first ever photo with Grace following her birth in March 2021. “Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace,” he penned.
Robert gushed over Grace a few weeks after she was born, saying he can’t can’t wait to watch the little warrior grow up and “take on the world”.
Grace couldn’t have looked happier hanging out on her “funcle” Robert’s lap during their camping trip. “She’s lovin’ life up here on our crocodile research expedition!” he penned.
Camping buddies! How adorable is Grace’s mini chair?
The look of love!
Robert said he can’t wait to teach Grace how to be a wildlife warrior as she grows up. “I reckon she’ll be running the zoo in no time! I feel so honoured that I’ll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo,” he previously said.
“Uncle life is just the best.”
Gotcha nose! Robert shared this absolutely adorable snap on Grace’s “half birthday.” “Grace Warrior letting me know that she’s 6 months old!” he penned.
Robert shared this sweet photo on Grace’s first birthday in March 2022. “Happy birthday to my favourite little human in the world. Love you so much Grace, I’m the luckiest uncle ever!”
“Can’t believe this little legend is up and walking (with a little help) 😊”
Grace and her adoring father and uncle.
While on a family holiday in April 2022, Robert and Chandler tried to teach little Grace to surf! “She’s gonna be shredding it in the surf in no time 😂” Robert captioned this post.
“More adventures with Grace Warrior – luckiest uncle ever.”
Happy families!