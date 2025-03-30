He may be the star in the family, but it was clear who wears the pants in the Baldwins’ marriage when Alec and Hilaria hit the red carpet in New York on March 11.

Chatting with Extra at the reopening of Planet Hollywood, Hilaria, 41, held court, dominating the conversation as the pair were asked about their TLC docuseries, The Baldwins.

Awkward! Hilaria appeared to berate Alec in front of journalists at a recent red carpet appearance.

When Oscar nominee Alec tried to get a word in, his wife snapped at him not to interrupt her!

“It’s gonna be great. You’re a winner,” Alec, 66, was praising his wife, when she turned around and bit his head off: “Oh my god! When I’m talking, you’re not talking.”

A clearly embarrassed Alec quickly apologised, as Hilaria repeated her warning, before turning back to the interviewer and joking: “This is why we’ll just have to cut him out of the show.”

According to a source, the couple, who share seven children, are not in a good place. (Credit: Instagram)

While the parents-of-seven were quick to brush off the incident, sources say their marriage is hanging by a thread.

“Hilaria and Alec were warned a reality show would test their marriage and it’s clear the cracks are showing,” an insider says.

“She’s singlehandedly managed to turn one of Hollywood’s most notoriously arrogant hotheads into a bumbling downtrodden shell.

“There are definitely some big issues that are coming to the surface and no-one knows how long Alec’s going to continue with this level of humiliation. His ego won’t stand for it.”

