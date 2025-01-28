Alec Baldwin, 66, and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 40, dropped the bombshell news that they were releasing a new reality TV show back in June 2024.

They took to Instagram with a fun video that, at first glance, comes across like a new baby announcement. It was captioned: “We’ve got an exciting announcement to share! Coming in 2025…”

Aptly titled The Baldwins, the new show will give viewers a glimpse into the day-to-day lives of the family of nine.

A first look trailer was revealed in January 2025, which sees Hilaria quipping, “Seven children, six animals, and two parents…wild family,”

The family just celebrated ‘Marilu’s’ 3rd birthday! (Image: Instagram)

WHY IS ALEC BALDWIN DOING A REALITY SHOW?

As cute chaos from the couple’s seven children – Carmen, 11; Rafael, 9; Leonardo, 8; Romeo, 6; Eduardo, 4; María Lucía, 3; and Ilaria, 2 – erupts around him, Alec says, “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy.

“Home is the place we love to be most.”

There’s sure to never be a dull moment with this brood if the video is any indication.

Alec and Hilaria have been married for a dozen years. A reality show is a natural next step. (Image: Getty)

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago,” said a statement from the network.

So, in this Baldwin-family first, viewers are promised a rare glimpse into their life at home.

And everyone is invited to join in the “nonstop love, laughter and drama.”

WILL OTHER BALDWIN FAMILY MEMBERS MAKE AN APPEARANCE?

That’s still up in the air. The show promises to focus on the actor’s youngest kids, but everything else remains a mystery at this point.

However, it’s not too far of a stretch to expect to see other Baldwin family members make an appearance.

Alec’s daughter Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger, and his granddaughter Holland, 12 months, will likely be seen on the show at some point.

HOW TO WATCH ‘THE BALDWINS’ IN AUSTRALIA

The show will be available on Foxtel Now for Australian viewers.

The show will premiere on Sunday, 23 February 2025, so it’s likely we’ll see the episodes drop on the streaming platform soon after that.

Stream The Baldwins on Foxtel Now from $35/mth, with a 10-day free trial. Subscribe here.

