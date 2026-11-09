John Travolta’s romantic night in Italy… with Pamela Anderson!

John Travolta will soon be jetting to Italy to pick up a prestigious acting award, but insiders say he’s also eyeing up a potentially romantic meet-up with fellow single star, Pamela Anderson!

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The A-listers will be guests of honour at the Torino Film Festival, where they’ll both receive the Stella della Mole lifetime achievement award. But according to our source, John has another, more personal agenda while they’re in Italy together.

“It’s obvious John has a thing for Pamela, but she’s keeping him firmly in the friend zone for now,” says a pal. “Still, he’s looking forward to Torino where he’s hoping to catch up and celebrate with Pamela alone.”

Pamela and John hit it off at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

The actor and The Last Showgirl actress crossed paths at an industry event in Los Angeles two years ago, and have apparently become quite close friends since.

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“John’s already reached out to Pam to congratulate her on this film award and express that he’s looking forward to catching up,” says the source.

John, 72, might not seem an obvious choice for Pamela, 59, but it wouldn’t be the first time she’s dated outside her usual type.

Last year, the actress admitted she and Liam Neeson had shared an “intimate week” together after filming wrapped on their comedy The Naked Gun, and her once-close ties to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange raised eyebrows for years.

In some encouraging news for John, Pamela has also been known to fall for a friend in the past, tying the knot – albeit briefly! – with her longtime pal, producer Jon Peters in 2020.

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“Pam has no problem having dinner with John – he’s charming, funny and incredibly attractive,” the insider adds. “He’s someone she’s actually had a crush on since she was a little girl, dreaming of being Olivia Newton-John in Grease!”

However, John’s decades-long connection to Scientology could be an obstacle for any potential romance with Pamela.

The source says, “She’s wary of Scientology and that will never change.”

John has been largely single since his beloved wife, actress Kelly Preston, passed away from breast cancer in 2020. However, the actor was rumoured to be secretly smitten with his Cash Out co-star Kristin Davis for a time last year, as friends revealed he was opening himself up to the idea of finding love again.

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“He feels comfortable and safe with Kristin – she’s a lot like Kelly in that she wears her heart on her sleeve,” a source previously told Woman’s Day. “There are no tricks or games, and she’s someone John could really enjoy spending time with.”

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