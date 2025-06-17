Rumours have long been swirling of a romance between John Travolta and Kristin Davis, with the co-stars said to have begun secretly dating after getting along like a house on fire on the set of last year’s action film Cash Out.



Now, it seems that things are getting serious between the couple, with John’s daughter Ella Bleu giving her approval to her dad’s new love.



“Ella’s been desperate for John to start dating again and clearly Kristin’s someone who’s caught his eye,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “Already she has the stamp of approval from Ella, so even though it’s early days there are sparks flying.”

John Travolta and Kristin Davis have been enjoying secret dates in New York. (Credit: Getty & Backgrid)

JOHN TRAVOLTA & KRISTIN DAVIS SECRET ON-SET DATES

This comes off the back of a sighting of the Pulp Fiction star and 25-year-old Ella visiting his lady love on the set of her hit series And Just Like That… in New York recently – a move that certainly shows things are going from strength to strength.



“John and Ella were spotted visiting the AJLT studio set not long ago when Kristin was filming, so it’s no surprise the rumours about those two have gone into overdrive again,” the insider notes. “It was under the guise of Ella angling for a cameo in the next season, but it’s clear he and Kristin are at minimum good friends.”



Of course, Kristin, 60, is the first person John, 71, has dated since his wife of 29 years, Kelly Preston, sadly lost her battle with breast cancer in July 2020. While he’s been focused on his children, Ella and Benjamin, 14, and his work since losing Kelly, his kids have actually been the ones encouraging him to get back out there, worried that he’s lonely.

Spotted on set! The duo met on set and now John has popped by the And Just Like That set! (Credit: Getty)

Still, while he’s comfortable and happy with Kristin, John wants to keep their relationship as private as possible for the sake of Kelly’s memory.

“They’ve been keeping things low-key, lunches only, getting to know each other,” our insider says. “He feels comfortable and safe with Kristin – she’s a lot like Kelly in that she wears her heart on her sleeve. There are no tricks or games and she’s someone John could really enjoy spending time with.

“Ella’s thrilled but doesn’t want to jinx anything or put any pressure on her dad. It’s been a long time getting him to this point, she’s not going to scare him off right when he’s found someone really interesting.”

Ella’s stamp of approval! John’s daughter is keen for him to find happiness, after the death of her mum, Kelly Preston. (Credit: Getty)

INSTANT CHEMISTRY

According to those close to the star, John lost all motivation following Kelly’s death – with the famous Scientologist even taking a step back from the church as he struggled to deal with his grief.

“His religion doesn’t seem to be the biggest priority for him any more,” an insider told Closer magazine last year. “Since Kelly’s passing, he’s just not as connected to Scientology as he once was. Bottom line, John is afraid to open up, to be vulnerable again and fall in love, which is very sad because he’s the kindest, nicest guy and he has one of the biggest hearts of anyone we know.

Thankfully, meeting Kristin brought him out of his shell, with a source telling Closer that “all anyone could talk about” on the set of Cash Out was their amazing “chemistry”

“He’s totally smitten with her, thinks she’s adorable,” the source said. “They’re both single and they really like each other, so of course everyone wants them to date.

“The most surprising people on the John and Kristin romance bandwagon are John’s kids, Ella and Ben. While no one could replace their mum, they think Kristin is great and that their dad should get back out there and start having fun.”

