John Travolta is ready for love again… with Kristin Davis!

John Travolta put love on the backburner when his beloved wife Kelly Preston died almost five years ago, focusing all his attention on raising their two children.

However, insiders tell Woman’s Day the actor is now ready to make romance his priority again – and he’s got his sights set on his recent co-star Kristin Davis!

“A couple of years ago John was still in a place where he was saying he’d never love another woman again, and he fully meant that,” a source says.

“But he’s done a lot of healing and everyone has told him how Kelly would want him to meet someone new and there’s no way she’d want him to be alone for the rest of his life.

“John’s quite shy about naming names but it’s an open secret he was sweet on Kristin when they were filming a year ago or so ago – they had a flirty relationship but he was too much of a gentleman to push for anything more.”

John, 71, and the And Just Like That star, 60, have remained friendly since working together on the action movie Cash Out (available to watch on Prime), but the insider says John “would leap at the chance” to take things to the next level.

Ella and Ben support their dad finding love again. (Image: Instagram)

UNDENIABLE CHEMISTRY

It seems their chemistry during the film’s shoot didn’t go unnoticed.

As another insider says, the potential romance was the talk of the set – despite the pair, ironically, playing exes in the movie.

“They really like each other, so of course everyone wants them to date,” the source said.

According to the insider, when they worked together,” Kristin had been saying John’s a cool guy and telling people how funny he is”, but ultimately John will have to take the lead when it comes to initiating romance.

Kristin would definitely be receptive, but she won’t make the first move, so hopefully John can get his courage up,” the source said.

Part of John’s hesitation is to move on after his wife’s death stems from concern that their children, Ella, 24, and Ben, 15, would be “hurt” to see him dating someone new.

Yet our insider says that’s simply not the case, and the actor has his family’s “full support” in finding love.

“The kids have given him their blessing to date again,” the source says.

“They’re living their own lives and they worry about their dad sitting at home by himself.”

“John’s taking baby steps but has let it be known that he’s open to being set up, which is big for him.”

With two young kids of her own, Gemma Rose, 13, and son Wilson, six, Kristin could be the ideal match for John at this stage in their lives.

And the actress, who has dated high-profile men Aaron Sorkin, Alec Baldwin and Liev Schreiber but has never been married, certainly wouldn’t be putting pressure on John if a relationship should blossom.

“I’m not married, I have never been married, it’s not my thing, I was never focused on it,” Kristin insists.

