Alec Baldwin has quite the family, sharing seven children with his wife Hilaria and a daughter with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.
During an interview with Romper in 2023, Hilaria spoke on their youngest, Ilaria, “probably” being their last child.
“I’m always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, ‘I’m afraid to give them away because then I’ll find out I’m pregnant,’ ” she shared at the time. “Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec. He hasn’t done it yet.”
We have put together everything to know about the Baldwins’ big family.
Ireland Baldwin
Alec Baldwin welcomed his first child with ex-wife Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin in October 1995.
In 2013, Ireland began modelling and signed with IMG Models and made her debut in the New York Post.
Ireland and her father Alec had a rocky relationship for a while but have since walked red carpets together, and she now holds a close relationship with her step-mother, Hilaria.
In May 2023, the 29-year-old welcomed her own daughter, Holland. Ireland shared the news using her half-sister Carmen.
“So you guys know what uncle means. It means that your sister or brother is pregnant, or they have a kid,” the 11-year-old shared.
“What am I?” Alec asked.
“You’re going to be a grandpa,” Carmen replied, “Ireland’s pregnant.”
Carmen Gabriela Baldwin
Alec and Hilaria met in February 2011 at a restaurant in New York where they were both dining when Alec approached Hilaria saying, “I must know you,” before sharing his card with her.
The pair were married in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter together, Carmen, on August 23, 2013.
Carmen, 11, has also collaborated with her mum on a book, Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty in 2024, with Hilaria sharing to People that the book is “just helping her see the potential and possibilities.”
Rafael Thomas Baldwin
Hilaria and Alec welcomed their first son together, Rafael on June 17, 2015.
In June 2024, Hilaria shared a video of Rafael to celebrate his 9th birthday.
“Happy 9th birthday, Raf….you make life so full every day. How lucky we are to have you! We love you with all our hearts and souls ….and your haircut ❤️❤️.”
Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin
The pair welcomed their third child, Leonardo, on September 12, 2016.
For his 8th birthday in September 2024, Hilaria wrote, “We went around the family and all said some of our favorite things about you…we agreed that you are the sweetest one of us and we told you how much we love you…”
Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin
On May 17, 2018, the pair welcomed their fourth child together, Romeo.
At the time, Hilaria revealed to People the reason behind his name, sharing, “He didn’t have a name for two days. His name that we were pretty set on the entire time was Diego, which I still really love. I told my kids, ‘Diego is gonna come,’ and they were all waiting for him.”
Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas Baldwin
Hilaria and Alec welcomed Eduardo (Edu) on September 8, 2020.
“Happy 4th birthday Eduardo Pau! It’s birthday season in our home: 4 out of the 7 Baldwinitos are born within a month of each other! Hilaria wrote in September 2024.
“Edu, at 4, you are like the tallest 4 year old that ever existed…you are sweet and wild, so attached to your older siblings and fiercely protective.”
María Lucía Victoria Baldwin
Six months after the birth of Edu, the pair welcomed their sixth child María via surrogate on February 25, 2021.
“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” Hilaria wrote. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”
Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin
The pair welcomed their baby of the family (for now) Ilaria on September 22, 2022.
“How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world,” the couple shared with People in a statement.
“Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with.”