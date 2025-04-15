Alec Baldwin has quite the family, sharing seven children with his wife Hilaria and a daughter with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

During an interview with Romper in 2023, Hilaria spoke on their youngest, Ilaria, “probably” being their last child.

“I’m always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, ‘I’m afraid to give them away because then I’ll find out I’m pregnant,’ ” she shared at the time. “Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec. He hasn’t done it yet.”

We have put together everything to know about the Baldwins’ big family.

